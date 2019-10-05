Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: Madcap ‘Love, Sex & the IRS’ frisky in Shawano

Dave Hackbarth, from left, Denise Riley, Joel Setterman, Alex Radtke, Marie Kluge, Zach Hunter, Megan Herrmann and Rebecca Setterman make up the cast for the Box in the Wood Theatre Guild production of “Love, Sex & the IRS.” (Troupe photo)

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV)

Is the name Leslie male or female?

In “Love, Sex & the IRS,” Leslie is male and female – and the same person.

From there, the play goes wild, and the comedy gushes like Niagara Falls and with about as much control.

Directed by Sue Kluge, Box in the Wood Theatre Guild’s production features youth and energy in its featured roles in the dizzying concoction created by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore. Five more performances continue to Oct. 13 in Mielke Arts Center.

The setup: Struggling musician Jon has been cheating on his taxes, listing his buddy Leslie as his wife to get the breaks of marriage allowances. Jon is about to be audited by the IRS, with the agent coming to his apartment. That is just one of many the stretches of the authors’ imagination to make this farce fly. The thought of prison looming, Jon convinces Leslie to dress and act the part of his wife.

Also stirred in is this romp-making stuff:

+ Leslie and Jon’s fiancée, Kate, have been messing around behind Jon’s back.

+ Jon gets the IRS agent drunk.

+ Jon invites the IRS agent to dinner at the apartment with Leslie as the cook.

+ Jon’s mother shows up by surprise.

+ Jon’s mother gets drunk.

+ Leslie’s girlfriend, Connie, shows up.

+ Lies, excuses, more lies.

Basically, that’s all just for starters in the madcap mayhem. Memorable in “Love, Sex & the IRS” is a scene in which the quaking Leslie – seen through a large window five stories up – makes his/her way across the ledge in a desperate attempt to escape the snoopy building superintendent. It’s a prime sight gag.

Zach Hunter attacks the role of Leslie with headlong, over-the-top comedic vigor. He pulls out all kinds of stunts along the way. Sometimes he’s like a spring unleashed with his body moves. A sequence in which he lets loose with Leslie’s frustration at Jon is a dazzling display of lines spewed in a rapid-fire rush. Ridiculous, poke-in-the-eye colors of “wife” Leslie feed the silliness.

Alex Radtke percolates along as Jon, creating one mess after another for others. He has a remarkable habit in his performance, something I have never seen before. He has the ability to deliver his lines on beat in character to others on stage while his eyes scan the audience.

When action is going full tilt, all the players are on the scene creating sparks. Key are Marie Kluge as Kate, tugged both ways by affection for Jon and Leslie, and Dave Hackbarth and Rebecca Setterman, the IRS guy and mother whose loopiness with booze feeds many a gag. Hackbarth has a certain way of creating laughs when he puts down a bottle and meets a doorway.

The Beatles’ “All You Need is Love” is part of the light-mood setup for this production.

While set in the present – a calendar for October 2019 is on the wall – an important mess-up in the story is a telegram (remember telegrams in this day of texts?) that is not passed on to Jon. The telegram may date this thing, but nobody cares – certainly not the opening night audience, which had a hoot.

***

Creative: Playwrights – Billy Van Zandt, Jane Milmore; director – Sue Kluge; set design – Alex Konen; stage manager – Ireland Setterman; light and sound operator – Peter Kluge; costumes – cast; lighting designer – Nathaniel Madsen

Cast (in order of appearance):

Kate – Marie Kluge

Leslie – Zach Hunter

Jon – Alex Radtke

Mr. Jansen – Joel Setterman

Floyd Spinner – Dave Hackbarth

Vivian – Rebecca Setterman

Connie – Megan Herrmann

Agnes Grunion – Denise Riley

Running time: Two hours, 5 minutes

Remaining performances: 7 p.m. Oct. 5, 2 p.m. Oct. 6, 7 p.m. Oct. 11-12, 2 p.m. Oct. 13

Info: shawanoarts.com

***

NEXT: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by Barbara Robinson, Dec. 6-8.

THE VENUE: The Mielke Arts Center was dedicated as the Mielke Theatre on Feb. 9, 1976, in the 24-acre Mielke Park on Airport Road north of Shawano in the Town of Westcott. The building was renamed in 1994. The Shawano County Arts Council maintains and operates the center. The theater is of the “black box” type – unadorned (cinder block walls, painted black, and cement floor, painted gray) and adaptable to the needs of a specific production. For “Sex, Lies & the IRS,” the audience is seated on folding chairs facing the building’s west with the stage raised about four feet above floor level. Friday on the second level to the audience’s right, just visible at the base of a black curtain was a hand apparently from a mannequin – a bit of an eerie image in Halloween season.

THE EAGLES: Right outside the entrance on the east side of the building – and up in a pine tree – is an aerie. Bald eagles keep the nest well-kempt. Not many theaters anyplace have a home of eagles outside their door in plain sight.

THE PEOPLE: The Mielke Family Foundation was established in 1963 by Dr. Edward F. Mielke and his wife, Beulah (Bee), together with sisters Ruth and Sarah Mielke. A native of Shawano, Dr. Mielke practiced medicine in Appleton for 60 years. Ruth Mielke presided over the library at Appleton West High School for 40 years. Sarah Mielke taught advanced mathematics at Shawano High School.