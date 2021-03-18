Scene from video of ‘Malarkey!’ recorded in 1993 at Peninsula State Park amphitheater showing, from left, Suzanne Graff, Fred Alley, Karen Mal and Fred Heide. (Northern Sky Theater)

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The eyes.

Certain closeup moments reveal intensity of performance through eyes.

A performer is on stage in a solo in front of an audience on a summer night in 1993. The performer sings or tells a tale, and the eyes dart.

Ever dart.

Fast.

While wholly absorbed in music/lyrics or words, the performer scans and scans, not searching but touching with his or her eyes as many people as possible in split second after split second.

The performers seem to be in a world of their own, and they are viewing the inhabitants of another world.

Eyes ever dart.

Those moments are among many distinctive parts of “Malarkey: 1993 in the Park,” a presentation of Northern Sky Theater that arrived Wednesday night, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day.

The show is the story of the Irish coming to America, what they found, what they left behind and what they brought with them. It’s not a whoop-dee-doo St. Patrick’s Day party. It’s got fiery musical moments but has more soul.

The one hour, eight-minute show – including the sound check – is available for pay-what-you-wish viewing until May 31. Info: northernskytheater.com.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Northern Sky Theater created an online winter season of concerts, compilations and this remarkable video discovered in its archive.

“Malarkey: 1993 in the Park” documents a concert on the stage of Peninsula State Park amphitheater when the company was named American Folklore Theatre.

The program is certainly folklore.

Fred Alley, Fred Heide and Jeffrey Herbst had gone to Ireland that January to soak up the atmosphere, songs and stories. “Malarkey!” was (is) amazing in many ways.

“Creativity” is the middle name of the three men.

The images in “Malarkey: 1993 in the Park” are blurry and fuzzy. A joke might be they are HD – hardly discernable – but that’s a bit much.

But the sound is solid. The performers sing and speak into microphones on stands (versus the freedoms of wireless headsets of today).

And the songs and stories – whew – quite rich in a package cleverly made, presented and performed.

As a group, the six performers let fly with jigs for energy and tone down for melancholia. Jokes and quips and wry stories are wrapped in like laces on a sturdy leather boot.

The individual performers are at a peak in their game.

Kelly Brainard lifts crystalline notes and enthusiastically thrums a bohdran. (In a talkback after Wednesday’s showing, she was taken by what she saw and remarked, “I didn’t even realize what I was a part of at that time.”

Indeed, Kelly Brainard (now Grussendorf) would go on to other accomplishments. Everybody else in the cast did, too, as performer/creator in and out of Northern Sky Theater.

In this show, Suzanne Graff is something of a do-all, from telling a tale with an Irish brogue to adding instrumental color to playing a talking goose. (For a time, Suzanne Graff and her husband were the foundation for Door Shakespeare).

Karen Mal tells stories, sings with sweet beauty and plays instruments, including as a failed fiddler. (A concert with Karen Mal and partner Will Taylor is part of the company’s winter season offerings).

Jeffrey Herbst is part of a special sequence involving “The Land of the Ever Young” that includes songs, characterizations, storytelling, group instrumentals, pronouncements and a soulful tale unwound as “The Story of Oisin” by Jeffrey Herbst in one of the eye thingies. Today’s style in camera work is quick clips; in this case, the camera locks dead on to the performance as the story flows from a performer immersed in what he’s presenting while at the same time part of his brain connects to people through his eyes. (Jeffrey Herbst continues as the company’s artistic director/performer.)

Fred Heide – “Doc” – is the glib host of the evening, slipping in comical regional teases of the vernacular. He sings and plays and sets the tone for sequences with “We invoke the name of Ireland.” And then there is the yarn so dynamically told that it seems possible an Irish fellow could be flown by a talking eagle to the moon and meet up with the Man in the Moon, arriving through a door, and other out-there imaginings. (Fred Heide’s artistic/performance soul continues to be a strong part of Northern Sky Theater).

Fred Alley sings and tells stories. In black and white, that’s a drab statement. This video serves as a reminder of – or introduction to – his fantastic abilities. How consumed he was is told in his eyes in solos. In voice – an embracing tenor – his palette was filled with hues of tenderness and yearning. As a character-builder, subtleties wafted like silk on a breeze. In this video, he plays a priest delivering, in kindly ways, his guidance to his flock who he calls “miserable worthless creatures.” The humor is oh so droll. (Fred Alley died May 1, 2001, and is aura remains a presence in the company).

“Malarkey: 1993 in the Park” is evidence of why audiences savor what they’ve seen.

***

Program: “Malarkey! Wit & Song from Irish America”

Creative: Writers – Fred Alley and Fred Heide; musical arrangements – Randy Swiggum, Karen Mal, David Peterson; set design – Neen Rock; lighting design – David Alley; costumes – Suzanne Graff; costume assistant – Juanita Alley

Cast: Fred Alley, Kelly Brainard (Grussendorf), Suzanne Graff, Fred Heide, Jeffrey Herbst, Karen Mal – members playing guitar, mandolin, concertina, pennywhistle, bodhran (Irish drum)

Selections

“Star of the County Down”

“We Invoke the Name of Ireland” (I)

“Lark in the Morning”

“I’ll Tell Me Ma”

“A Great Hunger Came Over the Land”

“Famine Diary”

(Inspired by Gerald Keegan’s 1847 diary)

“A Great Hunger”

“Going to America”

(Adapted from and interview with Eamon Kelly, Abbey Theatre, Dublin, in January 1993)

“Leaving Liverpool”

“The Yank’s Return to Ireland”

(Adapted from Eamon Kelly)

“Mr. McGill’s Job Interview”

“No Irish Need Apply”

“The Fiddle Contest”

(Inspired by a story in Ciaran Carson’s Irish Traditional Music)

“The White Birds” (William Butler Yeats, 1892)

“She Moved Through the Fair”

“The Building of the Transcontinental Railway” (I)

“Paddy Works on the Railway”

“The Building of the Transcontinental Railway” (II)

“Drill, Ye Tarriers, Drill”

“Daniel O’Rourke’s Tall Tale”

(Adapted from a tale recorded in 1813 near Bantry, Ireland, by T. Crofton Croker, published in W.B. Yeats’ “Fairy and Folk Tales of Irish Peasantry”)

“Tim Murphy/Jackson’s Bottle of Brandy” (Instrumental)

“Father Prout’s Sermon”

(Adapted from Padraic Colum’s “Treasury of Irish Folklore”)

“Tobin’s Favorite” (Instrumental)

“Land of the Ever Young”

“The Story of Oisin”

(Traditional Irish folktale)

“Banish Misfortune” (Instrumental)

“We Invoke the Name of Ireland” (II)

“The Parting Glass”

“Star of County Down” (Reprise)