Phillip Jindra, from left, Erin LaFond, Zachary Glaeser, Tessa Komorowski, Kevin James Sievert and Shannon Paige are the cast for “Mistletoe Musings 2020.” (Warren Gerds screenshot)

TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – There are music videos, and then there is “Mistletoe Musings 2020.”

Included are 28 songs along with readings of stories and poems along with verses from the Bible.

Videos take place in an inn in Tisch Mills, around Manitowoc and in at least one church. Still images come from books and photos – including family photo albums.

Some songs are recorded new. Some come from past “Mistletoe Musings” shows in front of an audience, with the tracks now with new video for this project.

What the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has wrought in this case is an amazing amalgam.

The pay-to-view project is available on demand to Jan. 2 by way of forstinn.org. That is the website of The Forst Inn Arts Collective, which at the heart of this venture.

Featured are six singers – who call themselves The Mistletoes – who sing harmonically well and have a tremendous desire to perform. Zachary Glaeser, Phillip Jindra, Tessa Komorowski, Erin LaFond, Shannon Paige and Kevin James Sievert teamed with tech guys Jeff LaFond and Michael Sheeks to come up with something akin to a large, intricate, homemade domino-and-whatever toppling creation, only with songs and scenes.

My guess of what happened is The Mistletoes were coming on Christmas with no chance to perform a live show for a fourth year at the Forst Inn, and they noticed the surge in virtual shows. So, “Hey kids, let’s put on a show virtually. We’ve got recordings of songs from past years, and we can add new video. We can make new material, too. We can shoot all around. And Jeff LaFond and Michael Sheeks can add ideas.”

The finished product has a home video feel – to a point. But it’s beyond that in scale and adventures. Plenty of scenes are shot outside – in front of a store with Christmas decorations in the window, in parks, on the streets of Manitowoc, on the stage of the Forst Inn and throughout that building’s upper rooms. And then there is a great sequence:

For the final song in the main program, the individual singers are seen walking in Manitowoc before dawn. Each is headed to a gathering spot. Each is masked. The six meet, and then they walk as a group on a walkway of the harbor entrance. In the distance, a few clouds in the sky over Lake Michigan are pink. As the sun rises, the six take off their masks as they look to a new day – with the whole thing being symbolic… and taped with exceptional concept and a massive dose of good fortune because the sun doesn’t wait around for just the right shot.

Final scene. (Screenshot)

While much in the project is make-do and done on the quick, it is filled with spirit and humor and cleverness and corniness and tenderness and scariness (“Yule Cat”) and nostalgia and reverence and rowdiness (the drinking song, “Ho, Ho, Ho”), and exuberance and an appreciation of stories in songs and writings.

The website includes a program with bios, background on the songs and other features.

The work that went into everything is substantial for a project in Northeastern Wisconsin – and differently different in a year when so much is different.

The one-hour, 52-minute video ends with the credits rolling to the repeat of the original song “Together Again” that fits right in with what many people feel today.

***

Program

+ “Good to Be Bad,” by Pentatonix” with visuals scripted by Kevin Sievert

+ “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” by Irving Berlin

+ “Together Again” by Tessa Komorowski and Kevin James Sievert

+ “​What a Time to Be Alive” by Ryan Joseph Burns, from the musical “Anna and the Apocalypse” Phillip Jindra and Tessa K recorded and edited the video.

+ “Carol of the Bells,” arrangement by Pentatonix; from music by Mykola Leontovych with lyrics by Peter J. Wilhousky

+ Reading by Lisa Heili: “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Day” by Robert Frost

+ “Rivers and Roads” by The Head and the Heart

+ “That’s Christmas to Me” by Pentatonix​

+ “Let It Snow” by lyricist Sammy Cahn and composer Jule Styne

+ Reading by Zachary Lulloff: Part I of “The Gift of the Magi” by O Henry

+ “​​Winter Song” by Sara Bareilles and Ingrid Michaelson

+ “All is Found” by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez from the film “Frozen II”

+ Reading by Zachary Lulloff: “Yule Cat,” an Icelandic folk tale

+ “Jingle Bells” by James Lord Pierpont, arrangement by Michael Bublé

+ “​Shake Up Christmas” by Train (Butch Walker, Pat Monahan)

+ Reading: Part I “Gospel of Luke, Chapter 2, Verses 2-14,” read in three sections by Erin LaFond, Shannon Paige and Kevin Sievert

+ “Mary Did You Know” by Mark Lowry and Buddy Greene

Reading: Part II of “Luke”

+ “Little Drummer Boy” by Katherine Kennicott Davis/“Peace On Earth” by Ian Fraser, Larry Grossman and Alan Kohan

+ “Silent Night Medley” by music group Hanson

+ “​I’ll Be Seeing You” by Sammy Fain and Irving Kahal

+ “Ho, Ho, Ho” by Sia

+ Reading by Zachary Lulloff: Part II of “The Gift of the Magi” by O Henry

+ “River” by Joni Mitchell

+ “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane

+ Reading by Zachary Lulloff in English and Spanish: “Ode to My Socks” by Pablo Neruda

+ “Celebrate Me Home” by Kenny Loggins

+ Reading by Tessa Komorowski: “The Snowfall is So Silent” by Miguel de Unamuno

+ “Break a Branch” by Chris Miller and Nathan Tyson from the musical “Fugitive Songs”

+ “​Man with the Bag” by Irving Taylor, Dudley Brooks and Hal Stanley

+ “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande, Ilya Salmanzadeh and Savan Kotecha

+ Reading by Zachary Lulloff: Part III of “The Gift of the Magi” by O Henry

+ “Old Toy Trains” by Roger Miller

+ “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson

+ Reading by Lisa Heili: “Wonder and Joy” by Robinson Jeffers

+ “Sugar Plum!” by Pentatonix, arranged from “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

+ “Pretty Little Baby” by Andre Thomas

+ “The Guest House” by Jalāl ad-Dīn Muhammad Rūmī, a 13th-century Persian poet

+ “There Will Be Sun” by Tim Minchin from the musical “Groundhog Day”

+ Reprise during credits:

“Together Again” by Tessa Komorowski and Kevin James Sievert