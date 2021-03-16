SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When opportunity knocks, open the door.

That’s what Griffon String Quartet did for a concert Sunday afternoon that was offered on its YouTube page – and still is there.

One of the selections on the group’s program is by a living composer. For the introduction to the work, Alejandro Drago is recorded offering background in the story from life for his idea for “LaBuda’s Tantric Tango” along with presenting a sampler of his shaping of chords on a piano.

This is like using a golden shovel to dig through the intricacies of the music’s sophistication.

Seminal source is prime in achieving legitimacy, and The Griffon nailed that with Alejandro Drago’s contributions.

Alejandro Drago. (Screenshot)

The piece turns out to be difficult, fascinating and fun (when knowing the backstory about enthusiastic conversation among friends).

Here is Sunday afternoon’s offering, with my thoughts along the way:

***

Program

Recorded live in St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Sister Bay.

Musicians: Ryan Louie, cello; Blakeley Menghini, viola; Vinicius Sant’Ana, violin.

+ Zoltan Kodály: “Intermezzo for String Trio”

Players masked. Menghini uses sheet music, the others electronic apparatus.

Work is of sweet and gentle nature. Soothing.

+ Heitor Villa-Lobos: “Andante” movement from “String Trio”

Violin carries yearning feeling, as from the head. Viola similar, as from the heart. Cello as if time moving on. Generally thoughtful and pensive. Eyes of cellist visible – cueing, watching, coordinating. Work gives a sense of chemistry among the players.

+ Alejandro Drago: “LaBuda’s Tantric Tango”

The introduction by Drago is a bonus. The chords seem to be talking to one another – a vigorous and excitable byplay, like people talking over one another enthusiastically. Violin breaks off as if to tell a tender tale, moving into a tango. Pacing slows to a virtual stop, then a building that gets aggressive. Group eager to experiment with the contemporary

+ Astor Piazzolla: “Oblivion”

Ryan Louie offers a lively introduction of how Piazzolla was told to use the compositional voice that was right in front of him.

Work is a slow tango – a certain melancholy with a rhythm. A haunting aural kaleidoscope. Violin lifts a high, long note to end.

Griffon String Quartet (as a temporary trio). (Screenshot)

***

And then comes the fascinating part.

In a larger picture, The Griffon has turned the COVID-19 pandemic into opportunities. The shutdown of live, in-person performances has led to online concerts by The Griffon, and the group has enhanced its last two such appearances. At the end of each, members have held Q&A’s among themselves that shine light on their unique situation.

String quartets are not unique, but The Griffon is for Northeastern Wisconsin. Under the wing of the beneficent umbrella of Midsummer’s Music performance/arts-enhancement entity, the group operates as professionals who perform and teach in Door County and greater Green Bay.

The Q&A’s help open a window on that world. A basic question: What is the life of string quartet musicians? Answers are given in questions the members ask of one another. These sections are personal conversations among the players – each in her or his home – with ears listening online.

A sampler from Sunday (the recording is still available):

++ One. Menghini is first, asking for a source of pride in the last 12 months within the group.

Menghini mentions work on the group’s YouTube channel, making new episodes every week on varied topics.

Louie mentions the initial scare of teaching virtually but seeing how students progressed.

Sant’Ana speaks of how the members adapted to string trio playing. (An original member left, and he, Menghini and Louie have continued as a temporary trio and are progressing toward hiring another fourth musician). Also, Sant’Ana somewhat comically tells of how he feels composers write for string trios: As if still in a string quartet mode, but with more notes for each player in the trio.

++ Two. Sant’Ana – “Vinnie” to the others – asks for thoughts about priorities looking forward.

Sant’Ana mentions the process of hiring the new member, with the next step the second round of filtering the applications.

Menghini mentions further work with the well-established, esteemed Pro Arte Quartet, The Griffon’s mentor, of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Louie wants to feel the “energy and electricity” of a live audience again – and work again in person with students.

Sant’Ana, upper left, describes a cut of beef he most wants to grill for his colleagues. (Screenshot)

++ Three. Louie’s question is about what the first thing desired as a group is after the pandemic runs its course. He first notes that the group really likes “hanging out with each other.” Louie wants to go bowling with the others.

Sant’Ana says he’s become quite the griller, and he has found meat cuts he wants to grill for the others, notably top sirloin cap.

Menghini looks forward to a gathering with everyone’s significant other and their bunch of cats.

The three mention music and rehearsing along the way, but they mostly paint a personable picture of different inner workings of what this professional music group is like. Via the Internet, anybody anyplace can take a peek.