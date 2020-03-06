Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: Mozart’s ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ outstanding in Appleton

Erik Nordstrom as Count Almaviva is admired by servants in a rehearsal scene for “The Marriage of Figaro” presented by Lawrence University Opera Theatre. (Danny Damiani)

Lawrence University Opera Theatre is so loaded with vocal talent that it double-casts the 11 leading roles in its splashy production of “The Marriage of Figaro.”

The parts are demanding and vivid, and yet two sets of students are deemed capable.

Thursday night’s opening performance in Stansbury Theatre was a humdinger.

Colorful singing dominated in the story from the 1780s that’s basically about how we all got here. Folks back then were just as busy with love and marriage and lust as they are today. The production comes with this: “Warning: adult themes and situations.”

Flash forward to a sensational scene: A bride is being presented roses. This is no standard production when a kind of bachelorette party ensues. The roses are strategically placed on a fellow dressed, so to speak, akin to a bump-and-grind Chippendale Dancer. And he dances in a Chippendale way. It’s a hilarious scene.

Director Copeland Woodruff and his collaborators pour imagination into many elements of this production, building around Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s well-established flair and energy in the music.

The story: Count Almaviva is a philanderer. Servants Figaro and his bride-to-be Susanna contrive with the Countess to un-philander the Count – with everybody lying and covering their tracks and pretending all manner of silly stuff… at length, though with comedic energy surging along.

This and that:

+ The orchestra. With singers covering the waterfront from friskiness to heartbreak, the orchestra is there every step of the way with fluid companionship. Andrew Porter conducts.

+ Seven doors. Before anything starts, the audience sees on stage seven doors – a sure sign there’ll be farce tonight. Two doors are stationary. The others move in inventive ways to make scene changes and room changes in a blink.

+ White. Doors, walls and beams are white, all the better on which to project changing images. Often the images are ornate patterns found in the 1700s. Sometimes they are one color, sometimes varied colors. Sometimes Italian words are displayed in a rolling sequence. The projections add fullness to the performance space.

Max Muter as Figaro with a backdrop of moving projections. (Danny Damiani)

+ Voices and characterizations. Thursday night’s cast was led by the dynamism of Erik Nordstrom as the ever-conniving Count. Other leads also were quite pliable – Emily Richter as the Countess, Emma Milton as Susanna, Max Muter as Figaro and Sam Gibson as Cherubino.

+ Supertitles. The production is sung mainly in English, with supertitles displayed on walls to the left and right of the stage.

+ Italian, too. One of the enriching effects is the use of Italian at times. Cherubino performs a sensitive solo, and the Countess and Susanna share thoughts of love while forming a plot.

+ Mobility. One of the cleverest effects with the moveable set pieces/door constructions is a scene in which the Count experiences angst, as if being confined in a jail cell; the bars of a cell are projected on a closed-in set of doors. The aria becomes super.

+ A protest. There are no printed programs with this production, unless you count the print on a cell phone screen. Can we not have something tactile in our hands to glance at any time? Cell phone this, that and everything seems to be the way things are today, but I find being forced to use a cell phone at a live performance as passive-aggressive insulting.



+ Dance. The entire cast dances in two sequences. One is at the finale, a disco-kind of effect (heavenly days), and the other is an artful unison as part of a celebration.

+ Costuming. This is always a plus with Lawrence productions. Especially top-line is the finery of the Count and Countess. Precise.

+ Humor. It’s all over the place, from the double-entendre lines to sight gags with clothing and predicaments to all the plots wound up and sprung.

+ Pacing. Even though it runs nearly 3½ hours, the production clicks along because there’s always one more scheme around the corner. Mozart’s music has a driving spirit.

+ Takeaway. A full-scale name opera – orchestra, costuming, staging, the whole nine yards – is a rarity around these parts these days except at Lawrence University, and this one is a beauty.

Creative: Music – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; libretto – Lorenzo Da Ponte; English translation – Andrew Porter; director – Copeland Woodruff; conductor and music director – Andrew Crooks; scenic designer – Dirk Durossette, lighting and projection designer – Barry Steele; costume designer – Erik Teague; technical director – Austin Rose; costume shop manager – Karin Simonson Kopischke

Cast: (*- Thursday/Saturday; others Friday/Sunday)

Count Almaviva – Erik Nordstrom*, Nicholas Fahrenkrug

Countess – Emily Richter*, Grace Drummond

Figaro – Max Muter*, Alex Hadlich

Susanna – Emma Milton*, Jena Bliss

Cherubino – Sam Gibson*, Emily Austin

Barbarina – Pari Singh*, Marissa Lake

Bartolo – Zachary Adams*, Baron Lam

Marcellina – Colleen Bur*, Hannah Jones

Basilio – Victor Montañez Cruz*, Tommy Dubnicka

Antonio – David Womack*, Joe Dennis

Curzio – Nysio Poulakos*, Kyree Allen

Flower Maidens­ – Sarah Elise Navy, Emmeline Sipe

Chorus – Soprano: Sarah Elise Navy, Emmeline Sipe, Margaret Slavinsky; Mezzo: Meg Burroughs, Julia Hackler, Lili Hull, Erin Jackson; Tenor: Kyree Allen, Tommy Dubnicka, Nysio Poulakos, Victor Montañez Cruz, Jack Murphy, Joe Dennis; Baritone/Bass: Zachary Adams, David Womack, Baron Lam, Chris Hinrichs Ben Johnson

Orchestra: Violin 1: Abi Keefe, Ella Kile, Emily Yank; Violin 2: Gabe Roethle, Rehanna Rexroat, Claire Sternkopf; Viola: Emily McCabe, Lexie Livingood, Jae Franklin; Cello: Ernesto Bañuelos, Evan Stroud; Bass: Ali Remondini, Steven Traeger; Flute: Hannah, Elizabeth Tobias; Oboe: Chester James; Clarinet: Anthony Dare, Celeste Reyes; Bassoon: Nate Scott; Horn: Jonathan Ibach, Mariel Lopez; Trumpet: Margaret Thompson; Timpani: Ben DePasquale; Continuo (harpsichord): Frances Lewelling, Noah Vazquez

Running time: Three hours, 25 minutes

Remaining performances: 7:30 p.m. March 5-7 and 3 p.m. March 8

Info: lawrence.edu/conservatory/box_office-tickets

PREVIOUS PRODUCTIONS IN THE AREA

Lawrence University has presented “The Marriage of Figaro” at least two previous times.

A January 1965 production was performed in the round in the Experimental Theater of Lawrence University’s Music-Drama Center. Music was by piano. Of note, the student singing the role of Figaro was Dale Duesing, who went on to shape an international career. Duesing has sung at the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, La Scala, Vienna State Opera, Paris Opera and Covent Garden.

A March 2000 production was performed in English in Stansbury Theatre with an orchestra conducted by Bridget-Michaele Reischl and direction by Timothy Troy.

Elsewhere in the region, “The Marriage of Figaro” was performed at least two other times.

In January 1977, Skylight Theater of Milwaukee performed the work in English at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay as part of a 10-city tour of Wisconsin. Music was by piano. That company toured many works during a heyday.

In November 1995, the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts hosted San Francisco Opera Theatre in a full production sung in Italian. English supertitles were used.

THE VENUE: The 445-seat Stansbury Theatre is located in the Lawrence University Music-Drama Center at 420 E. College Ave. The center was dedicated June 5, 1959. Frank C. Shattuck Associates of Neenah designed the $1.4 million building, and construction was by the Oscar Boldt Construction Company. Spare of adornment, the theater is a functional rectangle with a proscenium stage, plain walls, acoustic clouds on the high ceiling and, below the stage in front, an orchestra pit. The walls are gray. The floor is creamish-colored concrete, with fabric carpeting in the four aisles. The seats are of laminated wood backs, wooden arms and small-check red fabric seating areas. The stage is about three feet above the seating area, with the orchestra pit adding a distance from the front row to the actor-performance space. The auditorium floor slopes upward from the stage area, with the ceiling sloping downward, creating a hybrid megaphone-type effect.

THE PERSON: Mary Stansbury was an 1859 Lawrence graduate and one of Lawrence’s first female trustees. Mary A. Phinney Stansbury, born in Vernon Centre, New York, came to Appleton in 1853 and entered the preparatory department of Lawrence Institute. During her lifetime, she taught at Lawrence for short periods. “The Path of Years” is a published volume of her poetry from 1907. Search the Internet, and you can find her poem, “How He Saved St. Michael’s,” in collected poem publications and a manual on elocution. An endowment by Mary Stansbury is credited with helping build the theater.