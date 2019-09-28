Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: ‘Oh Boy! Buddy Holly’ embraces a legend in Green Bay

Performing are, from left, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Darren Johnson, Shelly Johnson and Michael Blair in the opening song for Daddy D Productions’ “Oh Boy! Buddy Holly” Friday at the Riverside Ballroom. (Warren Gerds)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Note: This review is followed by descriptions from a trip to the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, the final stop for Buddy Holly.

***

Story, story, tell me a story.

The latest show of Daddy D Production at Riverside Ballroom tells a story without trying to tell a story.

In the entrance lobby is a display of photographs and a poster from Feb. 1, 1959. The poster announces the acts in a “Winter Dance Party” tour – notably Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper, Ritchie Valens and Dion and the Belmonts.

A display in the lobby of the Riverside Ballroom includes photographs taken there Feb. 1, 1959, that include Buddy Holly in the upper left and Ritchie Valens in the lower right. The photos are from the Gregory J. Kochiss collection. (Warren Gerds)

Flashing forward to the start of the show Friday night, one of the performers is introduced as Buddy Holly.

As he sings in horn-rimmed glasses with trim and limber body and voice of a young man, a mist of make-believe seems to waft over the audience. A silence of special attention slips under the spirited music of “Oh Boy!” and “Fade Away.” That silence returns other times when the performer appears in the show, “Oh Boy! Buddy Holly.”

The story-ness of this show includes Buddy Holly songs being sung by women. That spreads the wealth of songs Buddy Holly wrote and gives them other textures. The stories in the songs can be told in other ways.

And toward the end, the story moves into a hymn-like tribute to Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens. That is followed by the troupe’s traditional honoring of service men and women blended with tribute to the three stars in the form of “Amazing Grace.” That is followed a remembrance of “the day the music died” that leads into the performer as Buddy Holly letting loose with “That’ll Be the Day,” which closes with “that’ll be the day when I die.”

The backstory: Buddy Holly performs Feb. 1 at the Riverside Ballroom, performs Feb. 2 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, gets on an airplane at around 1 a.m. Feb. 3 and dies with The Big Bopper, Ritchie Valens and the pilot when the plane crashes on takeoff.

The show “Oh Boy! Buddy Holly” honors Feb. 1 and the popular, popular music of the participants. And the 1950s.

Musicianship is present. Included are instrumentals – once popular in the general flow of music of the airwaves – because the band has prime players. Included are Kevin Van Ess, who glitzes up in a metallic gold jacket to let fly on saxophone with “Johnny B. Goode” and Alicia Michelle as she sways on violin in the mellow “Sleep Walk.”

The innate musicianship of leader Darren Johnson is at play in his decisions of who will sing what songs when and how. Like Buddy Holly’s tender “Raining in My Heart,” on which he plays guitar to accompany the lovely singing of his wife, Shelly Johnson.

Darren Johnson also is a trickster. Early on, he seemingly is scolding audience members about turning off their cell phone, “which sounds like this”… and the ringing of a phone is heard… which leads into The Big Bopper’s famous phone call in “Chantilly Lace.” And Darren Johnson sweeps into the character of a jolly guy with a big, booming voice who’s going to have a good time because “oh baby, you know what I like.” It’s a perfect re-creation.

Michael Blair, though, is something of the man of the evening as Buddy Holly. He wears the aura well, delivering the livelier of Buddy Holly’s hits with flair… and the ability to cause an audience to imagine in rapt fascination.

As happens so many times in Daddy D Productions shows, a song becomes a tough act to follow and up next for a solo is Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder. As happens so many times, she takes the tone in a different direction with sureness and skill. Or she comes on as what has become her trademark routine – Ernestine the “ringie dingie” telephone operator. This time, she teases the bejeebers out of the Minnesota Vikings.

There’s a lot more in the show, but mostly it creates a picture of the greatness of Buddy Holly through 14 songs that were part of a rush that arrived quickly and ended when he died at age 22. The picture takes form with musical strokes of varied colors and grains that shape a unique portrait.

***

Cast: Michael Blair, Darren Johnson, Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

Band: Cody Borley (drums), Roger Ihde (guitar), Nate Kinzel (keyboards), Roger Ihde (guitar), Alicia Michelle (violin), Ryan Sette (bass), Kevin Van Ess (saxophone)

Running time: One hour, 50 minutes

Remaining performances: Oct. 2-3 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show). Info: daddydproductions.com

***

Musical selections

Part I

“Oh Boy!” – Michael Blair, all

“Fade Away” – Michael Blair, Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

“Chantilly Lace” – Darren Johnson

“Donna” – Darren Johnson, all

“Silhouettes on the Shade” – Darren Johnson, all

“What a Day” – Darren Johnson, all

“Peggy Sue” – Michael Blair, all

“Love is Strange” – Shelly Johnson, Darren Johnson

“Brown Eyed Handsome Man” – Darren Johnson

“You’re the One” – Michael Blair

Comedy bit leading into “White Russian,” a takeoff on “White Lightnin’”) – Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Shelly Johnson

“True Love Ways” – Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

Comedy bit with Darren Johnson leading into “Everyday” – Michael Blair

“Raining in My Heart” – Shelly Johnson, vocal, Darren Johnson, guitar

“La Bamba” – All

Part II

“Blueberry Hill” leading into “Johnny B. Goode” – Kevin Van Ess, saxophone

“It’s So Easy to Fall in Love” – Angela Thielke-Zuidmuilder

Comedy bit with Darren Johnson leading into “Crying, Waiting, Hoping” – Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

“Sleep Walk” – Alicia Michelle, violin

Ernestine telephone operator comedy routine – Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

“Words of Love” – Michael Blair

“Maybe Baby” – Michael Blair, Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

Comedy routine about deer hunters leading into “We Go Green Bay” – Darren Johnson, Shelly Johnson

“Rave On” – Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

“Runaround Sue” – Darren Johnson

“I Wonder Why” – Shelly Johnson, all

“Three Stars” – All

“Amazing Grace” – Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

“American Pie” – All

“That’ll Be the Day” – Michael Blair, all

***

THE VENUE: The spacious Riverside Ballroom Crystal Ballroom is the heart of the 1936 Art Moderne building on Green Bay’s east side. Performances are on a raised stage on which rock ‘n’ roll legends Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper performed a famed concert Feb. 1, 1959, the night before they died in an airplane crash in Iowa. In the lobby is a special display, a living remembrance, of color photographs from that night at the Riverside along with Holly memorabilia that captures the era. Seating is at round tables on the ballroom floor. The ballroom features high, sweeping, laminated wood beams with streamlined, curved decoration at the base of each beam. Hanging from the ceiling are Czechoslovakian crystal chandeliers. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places. Imagine the Green Bay Packers holding practice inside the ballroom. That happened a few times, according to a Packers Heritage Trail plaque outside. Nearby flows the East River, thus the Riverside Ballroom. The Riverside has been the “home court” for Daddy D Productions in recent years.

***

And now, some more of the story.

Buddy Holly was a special, innovative and influential rock ‘n’ roll star in a 1950s heyday.

Green Bay connects to him in a positive way. He led a show Feb. 1, 1959, in the Riverside Ballroom.

Note: That the Riverside Ballroom still exists says something about its history, dedicated ownership over time and distinctive architecture.

The next stop for Buddy Holly on the “Winter Dance Party” tour was the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, on Feb. 2, 1959.

Display at the Surf Ballroom showing the fateful route. (Warren Gerds)

Note: That the Surf Ballroom still exists says something about its history, dedicated ownership and what happened to Buddy Holly after the show.

Outside of Clear Lake at about 1 a.m. Feb. 3, 1959, Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens and their pilot died in an airplane crash. Don McLean’s song, “American Pie,” called it “The day the music died.”

This summer, I traveled to the Surf Ballroom to connect a dot – see the final part of the Buddy Holly performance legend.

This was out of curiosity more than an emotional attachment.

What I learned is the Surf Ballroom has a connection to the Riverside Ballroom.

Some of the color photographs in the Surf Ballroom displays about Buddy Holly and the “Winter Dance Party” were taken at the Riverside Ballroom. Photographs were taken Feb. 2 during the show at the Surf Ballroom, but they are black-and-white, distant and grainy. One photograph taken Feb. 1 at the Riverside Ballroom stands out: Buddy Holly, looking thoughtful, sits on steps in a portrait a professional photographer can only dream of creating. It is the living Buddy Holly captured in a radiant split-second. It can be seen in a lobby display at the Riverside Ballroom… and the Surf Ballroom as part of elaborate displays for the “Winter Dance Party” and, individually, Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens.

The Surf Ballroom is about 10 miles outside of Mason City, Iowa, which celebrates two other large personalities. One is native son Meredith Willson, whose “The Music Man” is one of the greatest of American musicals. The other is architect Frank Lloyd Wright, who designed a hotel there in 1909 that has been revitalized and created new vigor in the city.

Green Bay’s Riverside Ballroom looks better on the outside, but Clear Lake’s Surf Ballroom has a unique interior and bundles more recognition of the talent that has come through its doors.

The Surf Ballroom has walls and walls of photographs of acts and instruments and memorabilia. Each display is a walk down another memory lane, sometimes to the 1930s.

Some of the acts that played the Surf Ballroom. (Warren Gerds)

Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper (J.P. Richardson) get special attention. One display includes items not likely found anywhere else.

Open is a little journal in which J.P. Richardson wrote song lyrics. His penmanship is clean and beautiful.

Especially haunting is a letter that was sent to the family of J.P. Richardson from the person who prepared his body for shipment. He spoke of J.P. Richardson’s head being suitable for viewing, unlike the other “boys,” as he called them.

The ballroom itself is the doggonedest place.

View from the Surf Ballroom stage. (Warren Gerds)

Seating is in expansive areas of permanent booths. Drinks and eats can be ordered from each with a device that looks like an old-time juke box mechanism.

Palm trees stand on both sides of the stage. Mural scenes on a side wall are of the sea and beaches. Surf… Ballroom. Get it?

The stage of the Riverside Ballroom has more of a look to it, but the Surf Ballroom has something special looking out from it. About midway back in the hall, suspended from a rafter, are black-and-white portraits of, from left, Ritchie Valens, Buddy Holly and The Big Bopper.

Any musician performing on that stage today certainly knows the history of the place. It is staring them in the face.

One the walls of the dressing room just off the stage are autographs of hundreds of performers who have graced that stage.

This is from my journal about the visit: “Thinking back to standing on that stage and taking photographs, I don’t recall channeling anybody. I am not tuned that way – though I do savor seeing the piano on which George Gershwin wrote ‘Porgy and Bess’ in Charleston, South Carolina, and the organ Antonin Dvorak played for services in Spillville, Iowa.”

One of the walls of displays at the Surf Ballroom. (Warren Gerds)

A treat is meeting Tom Tohma, a volunteer at the Surf Ballroom, who is a font of knowledge about not only the Surf Ballroom but the region as a former long-time newspaper guy and current Mason City councilman.

Entrance area of the Surf Ballroom. (Warren Gerds)

One of Tom Thoma’s tidbits: People come to the Surf Ballroom from all over, including by way of Buddy Holly societies in England and Japan.

Those folks are probably connecting a dot.