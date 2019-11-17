Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: Original ‘Crime!’ pays off in comical drama in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV)

A “comical drama” is a drama with jokes and sight gags. In the case of Cardboard Theatre’s new, homegrown/homemade “Crime!” there is singing, too.

Big-city crime is everywhere in the show created by Mike Eserkaln (who directs) and Matt Worzala of the company.

Crime Central is The Green Room Lounge for two more performances Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23, with an unusual starting time for a play around here, 9:30 p.m.

The show takes the film noir template – private eye on a maze of a case set in motion by a hotsy-totsy dame – and teases it in a free-form way that has roots in improvisational theater.

The characters are played straight/not straight in a hybrid of deadpan humor. Sample: A male lounge singer works the audience in an almost-romantic song (original by Tom Harter of the company). The singer (Nik Corsten) sings with sincerity, but smarm oozes from him – especially when it comes to the title line, “Is it a crime if no one else saw?” (Wow). Not only that, the singer wears a poke-in-the-eye iridescent orange suit. The film noir genre is black-and-white, but “Crime!” is definitely in COLOR in that case and more.

The private eye, Max Patterson (Jerah Doxtater), is the typical tough-talker with an aura of danger that attracts women, including his hormone-smitten secretary, Francine (Amber Schwoerer), and comely client, Victoria Vergiften (Kimberly Norman). One recurring bit finds Max Patterson imagining confrontations with a slimeball that lead to fist fights that require Jerah Doxtater to have Max and the slimeball trading punches. The action gets quite physical, with Max and the slimeball knocking each other around Max’s office.

Verbal and sight gags are all around. One: Max has a bullet with his name on it, literally, with the “bullet” about the size of a football (moved on a stick by Conrad Kamschuilte) following him around. Max talks to the bullet, which responds with yes, no or quizzical motions.

A big thingie with Cardboard Theatre is cardboard, with clever creations by Maggie Dernehl of the company. Cardboard shapes the backdrop, the cityscape of a metropolis. Cardboard makes up the set pieces, including a desk, a piano and a dressing table with a mirror frame. Cardboard makes up the props that include booze bottles and glasses, handguns, auto steering wheels and the cars (miniaturized) and an oversized hand of the ominous Mr. Styles (Scott Roemaat).

Another big thingie is the adventure of originality. A bunch of allowances have to be made for scene transitions and bumpiness in progress of the story – which sometimes seem like a collection of blackout bits – but there is usually a humor-rich payoff.

A payoff sample that happens to be about payoffs: One of Will Knaapen’s characters is a proverbial Irish cop. This one sings, not “The Star-Spangled Banner” but “I’m a real smart guy” with Sgt. O’Bannon merrily accepting bribes of such “businesses” as drug smugglers and hookers acted out by other players. The sequence would fit into a camp musical theater show. Tom Harter of the company originates the songs and sequential music.

Improv-style energy pops in scenes with car chases and a tale of puberty gone wrong with lip-synching to a sweetness-and-roses voice track.

The multi-role acting is improvish loosey-goosey but not, with Jerah Doxtator and Will Knaapen especially putting acting muscle into their characters.

Mostly, “Crime!” is fun.

Creative: Playwrights – Mike Eserkaln, Matt Worzala; director – Mike Eserkaln; stage manager and cardboard artist – Maggie Dernehl; original music – Tom Harter

Cast:

Antoine, Patsy, Diplomat, Sergeant, Film Narrator – Nik Corsten

Max Patterson, Hank, Pop – Jerah Doxtator

Rube, Bobby, Corner Girl, The Devil – Mitch Gosser

Tailor, Bullet, Gambler, Cop, Danny – Conrad Kamschulte

Mr. Big, St. O’Bannon, Georgie – Will Knaapen

Victoria Vergiften, Sally, Angel, Drug Dealer, Rebellious Film Narrator – Kimberly Norman

Mr. Styles, Translator – Scott Roemaat

Francine, Kitty, Vicky, Corner Girl, Mom with Baby, Gambler Girl – Amber Schwoerer

Running time: Two hours, 15 minutes

Remaining performances: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23

Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

NEXT: “Irish Tales” (working title), April 17-18, 24-25

THE VENUE: The Green Room Lounge is located at 365 Main Ave. The building is part of a historic district in De Pere. The performance area for ComedyCity and this show is in the north part of the address. The space has an urban loft feel – a bare brick wall to the east, greenish painted wall to the west, a rough-wood wall to the south with panels angled at 45 degrees, and with exposed ventilation pipes and open wood ceiling above. Seating on chairs – stand-alone or at tables (like sturdy barrel bottoms) – is flexible and for approximately 75 for “Crime!” The stage is raised a foot or so and tidily placed in the southeast corner.