FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – “A Christmas Carol” in 27 minutes, plus a little story inside it to boot: That’s what happens in “It Sounds Like a Christmas Carol,” an original audio production available through Peninsula Players Theatre.

Northeastern Wisconsin’s pioneering professional theater company puts its name behind a project created by two actors who have portrayed dynamic leading roles with the company. One of the actors happens to have a sideline in audio-visual tech. Both actors are steeped in plays and writing and performance, so they give a shot at coming up with their own script.

Through Dec. 31, worthy listening is at peninsulaplayers.com. “Admission” is free, with donations accepted.

Cassandra Bissell.

The setup: You are listening in on recording session for an audio book. Outside, a snowstorm is brewing. Word of that comes by way of a radio announcer. In the studio, actress Carol is teamed with late-replacement audio engineer Fred. The recording is based on a concept – “A Christmas Carol” with a female playing all the parts.

The listener hears a very condensed version as Carol records sections that Fred is to edit and add sound effects and music. Many of the important parts of Charles Dickens’ story are covered – the feel is there.

Layered in is a Carol-Fred story.

On her own, Carol can be testy. Fred tests her patience more.

It turns out this recording session is Fred’s introduction to “A Christmas Carol.”

He notes, “I have heard of it.”

About talk of a ghost, he says, “I hate stories about dead people.”

When Fred hears “dead as a doornail,” he mentions his mother having used the phrase and wonders where it came from.

“You just heard it,” Carol informs him.

The recording session moves on to a part identified in the script as “Marley and the chains,” which to Fred quips, “Sounds like a band!”

After more of the story is recorded, Fred says maybe Charles Dickens “isn’t a flash in the pan” after all.

In the thick of things, Carol tosses off a quick analysis of what is taking place in the story in dense socio-economic terms. The impression is Fred is thick as a brick and Carol is wasting air. But Fred later unleashes a similar highwire verbal-scholarly thingie that is uncharacteristic of what the listener is led to believe Fred’s depth is. Certain other things are don’t-ask-why in the charming script.

Neil Brookshire.

This and that:

+ In portraying all the characters in this version of “A Christmas Carol,” Cassandra Bissell demonstrates her versatility. Not only is she put-upon/frustrated Carol, she takes on dialects, gender roles, varied ages, sensibilities and thought waves. Along the way, Fred says, “Wow, Carol, really nice.” Indeed.

+ The listener is exposed to the process and dynamics and lingo of audio recording, learning much extraneous junk can be edited out. (As part of my previous life, editing audio is something I did. It can be “magic.”)

+ Neil Brookshire portrays Fred, who starts out as a one-note techie geek on the surface. In real life, Neil Brookshire is the editor of this project. He does the trimming along with the placement of effects created by Jeff Rice. “Art imitating life” has a different complexion here, more shadings and colorings and senses than L’Oreal Paris or any of the cosmetics giants have dreamed of.

+ “It Sounds like a Christmas Carol” is a product of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. With the live performance scene essentially a walk across the Sahara, this became an opportunity to maintain sanity. Cassandra Bissell and Neil Brookshire put an idea to a script with Neil Brookshire’s Dirt Hills Productions recording operation being the production company and Peninsula Players Theatre supplying the “Yes” as the structure for marketing and distribution. Added in is a colleague actor, Noah Simon, to be the radio announcer and voice of the credits at the end that allow him to call himself “charismatic” for the fun of it.

So there you have it, an original show from “from here” folks with certain honed skills in the wondrous complexion of art.