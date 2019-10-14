Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: Packers-rich ‘Go Green Bay!’ lights up Ashwaubenon P-A-C

Daddy D Productions along with Kevin Van Ess and Talk of the Town

The Green Bay Packers inspire so, so much.

Sunday night, another page was added to lore – a show that celebrates entertainment surrounding the Lambeau Field game-day experience… and more.

Hokey? Yes. But a ton a fun in a way only Packers fans might understand.

The show added new music to the ever-growing stack of tunes about the Pack. One is a comical novelty tune, and the other is a lively Dixieland number.

The two-hour “Go Green Bay!” took place in Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center. A happy audience heard quite a mix of songs and tunes and stories.

At the center were Darren Johnson and Kevin Van Ess. Darren Johnson leads the show group Daddy D Productions. Kevin Van Ess often is part of that group, playing saxophone and clarinet. Kevin Van Ess also has his own group, the Dixieland band Talk of the Town. Kevin Van Ess also organizes the groups that the Packers hire to provide entertainment outside Lambeau Field on game day. Johnson’s and Van Ess’s groups put together Sunday night’s hybrid showcase.

Kevin Van Ess performing as part of the Lambeau Field game day experience.

The new music started with Johnson’s “We Go Green Bay,” a smile maker about making a day of it – Fleet Farm and Red Lobster and all – around a game by a couple of ya-hey folks from out of town.

Later, Van Ess and his band got into a tune they will soon record, “Green and Gold Honky Tonk Shuffle.” On clarinet, Van Ess kicks off an infectious rhythmic line, and the Dixieland fever is passed around by the other players. Fun is had by all.

Now, Johnson and Van Ess are showmen. Sunday night, their techniques surfaced in different ways.

Van Ess plays clarinet in sensational ways – very limber, very clear, very energized. The show included the big band classic “Sing, Sing, Sing” with drummer Joe Maas letting rip and Van Ess letting fly in sheer energy. Simply, a gem performance.

Johnson includes a salute to the military in every Daddy D Productions show. Sunday, that included this sequence: Shelly Johnson beautifully leads the singing of “Traveling Soldier,” a story-song set during the Vietnam War. Just as the heart-tugger ends, Johnson comes on to engage his big voice in “America the Beautiful.” On its own Sunday night, the audience rises out of respect. You can’t bottle that spontaneity.

The show included a lot of colorful moments.

Johnson told family stories related to the Packers. They were setups for songs that followed. One was about getting lost as a child after a Packers game. A woman named Caroline got him home safely. That led into “Sweet Caroline” with Michael Bailey singing and dressing in the manner of Neil Diamond. The sequence is called a stretch.

Van Ess led the rousing “Oneida Street Parade” – his name for the revved-up “Bourbon Street Parade” – tossing Mardi Gras beads from New Orleans to eager hands in the audience.

The Bears, Lions and Vikings got teased. For the Vikings, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder came out in her trademark character, telephone operator Ernestine Tomlin, to give it to Vikings coach Mike Zimmer about his Super Bowl extension line that never rings. The Vikings have no Super Bowl rings – get it?

Among Johnson’s stretches was “The Green and Gold Special,” his name for “The Orange Blossom Special” so Alicia Michelle could play the fiddle tune because she has a hot rendition of it. Sunday night, it was hotter and livelier than ever, and she got the biggest reaction of the night.

History came into play, as it always does with the Packers. Van Ess dropped in fascinating tidbits along the way. First team to have a stadium band? Packers, 1931. Van Ess told of the origins of the Lumberjack Band and of its legacy that carries on in different ways. Last team to have rah-rah stadium bands? Packers. Don VandenHouten told the tale of the “Packer Fight Song,” once played a dozen times a game until its copyright came into the hands of Lawrence Welk. Vince Lombardi found the royalty payment too stiff.

Do other teams – can other teams – inspire such a show?

Daddy D Productions personnel

Darren Johnson (vocals and leader), Shelly Johnson (vocals), Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder (vocals), Michael Blair (vocals), Cody Borley (drums), Nate Kinzel (keyboard), Alicia Michelle (violin), Ryan Sette (guitar), Kevin Van Ess (saxophone, clarinet, trumpet)

Kevin Van Ess and Talk of the Town personnel

Kevin Van Ess (clarinet and trumpet), Dave Ehren (trumpet), Ken Petersen (trombone and tuba), Andy Mertens (standup bass), Don VandenHouten (piano and vocals), Joe Maas (drums)

Program

Part I

“The Star-Spangled Banner” – Ethan, a student at Aldo Leopold Community School

“We Go Green Bay” – Darren Johnson, Shelly Johnson

“Hit Me with Your Best Shot” – Shelly Johnson

“Eye of the Tiger” – Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

“Sweet Caroline” – Michael Blair

“Roll Out the Barrel” – Talk of the Town

“In Heaven There Is No Beer” – Talk of the Town

“Amazing Grace” as Detroit Lions’ fight song – Kevin Van Ess, clarinet

“On, Wisconsin” – Talk of the Town

“Bud Song” – Talk of the Town

“Oneida Street Parade” – Talk of the Town

“Packer Fight Song” – Talk of the Town

“Take Me Out to the Ball Game” – Don VandenHouten, vocals and piano

“Sing, Sing, Sing” – Joe Maas, drums, Kevin Van Ess, clarinet

Part II

“Green and Gold Honky Tonk Shuffle” – Talk of the Town

“Jump, Jive and Wail,” Andy Mertens, vocals and bass, Kevin Van Ess, saxophone

“I Will Survive” – Shelly Johnson

“Don’t Stop Believing” – Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

“Bang on the Drum All Day” – Michael Blair

“We Will Rock You” – Darren Johnson

“We Are the Champions” – Darren Johnson

“Orange Blossom Special” – Alicia Michelle

“Rocky” – Daddy D Band

“Traveling Soldier” – Shelly Johnson

“America the Beautiful” – Darren Johnson

“When the Saints Go Marching In” – Everybody

