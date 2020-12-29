FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – How seriously artistic the Door County music scene is comes to the fore in an online presentation that’s available at the site dcauditorium.org.

Artists use the format to expand their songs in intricate ways, going beyond what they normally would or could do in a live, in-person concert.

For seven years, a concert called “Play It Forward” was put on live at Door Community Auditorium to raise money for youth leukemia research and other charities.

This year, donations to “Play It Forward 2020, A Virtual Variety Show & Benefit” go to the participating artists.

That is because the coronavirus COVID-19 has “devastatingly” impacted musicians, says Thor Thoreson, co-producer of the project and host of the virtual presentation.

In surveying the acts, he says, “Many have lost as many as 150 gigs this season. Many have lost between 30 and 85 percent of their income.”

The virtual “show” is my first exposure to “Play It Forward.” In covering the performance scene, I was aware of the concert but never took the trip from Green Bay to Fish Creek to see a one-nighter in so-so December weather. “Play It Forward 2020, A Virtual Variety Show & Benefit” provides access to music and stories and a feeling for an aura.

Thor Thoreson provides background on the event and of the acts as he introduces them. He also is first up in the sequence, which is here and including notes as I watched and listened:

+ Thor Thoreson

“Christmas at the Door.” Playing on stage of Door Community Auditorium. Homespun folksong. A “from here” feel. “And we’re all in this together…”

+ Todd Carey

His written introduction: New to Door County as of May 9, 2020: “I moved my family to rural Wisconsin to escape crowded New York City life. We left our house behind, but took our home with us.” Music video with Door County backdrops along with scenes of his partner and their child. Music is of a rap-pop sensibility. “I’m where I want to be, right where I want to be, love.” (I’m not quite sure of the final phrase).

+ Jeanne Kuhns

“Edge of the World.” Notation: Inspired by Jenny Bienemann Haiku: “Nestling her head In the crook of sunset’s arm day closes her eyes.” A music video, multi-scene with layers of Jeanne Kuhns singing and environmental scenes. Poetic feel. Guitar.

+ Dirty Deuce

Rock band. Backdrop says, “Live From The Lab.” Song is “Steel Shines.” Punchy start. Charged lead vocals. Video is of recording session at Holiday Music Motel. Viewer is part of the action. Some musicians masked. The piece has power. It is steely.”

+ Ben Larsen

“I’ve Been Everywhere,” a really funny parody by Jonathan Byrd. Recorded at Piranha North Studio. “Even though you have to stay at home, there’s still places you can go.” With guitar. Narrator meets up with a semi with a load of hand sanitizer. Singer sings “I’ve been everywhere” – and it’s about being everywhere in his house because of COVID-19 restrictions.

+ Katie Dahl

“In the Dark.” Recorded at home. “In the dark, who brings the light?” Much yearning and aching, yet beautifully sing.

+ Julian Hagen

Heard of him forever. First exposure is “Ornament Dance” recorded at the 2017 Hagen Family Christmas Concert. Clever novelty/comedy caper. Fun.

+ Cathy Grier + The Troublemakers

She relocated from New York City. Came to Steel Bridge Festival and “fell in love with Door County.” Part of extended family. Unique electric bass. Song is “You’re Not Here Blues.” Sound is an immediate “Yeah.” Song is “Dedicated to those we’ve loved and lost.” Montage of video scenes. Video artistic. About losing “four-legged friends.” Snapshots of cats and dogs. At end, song is dedicated to the memory of Etta James Brill – Etta James being a blues singer of some fame. My dog died this year. “You’re Not Here Blues,” indeed.

+ Wade Fernandez

Impressive video. Theme: “We Wear Because We Care.” Flute is blended with cello, scenery and a sequence of words that generally are this: “Ketapanen” “It Is You Love.” “We are Menomonee.” We Wear (masks) Because We Care.” “Ktawaanin.” “Ktawahlul.” “We Are Stockbridge-Munsee.” “Waza Hinjjgire.” “I care about you.” “We are Ho Chunk.” Kunolukwa.” “We are Oneida.” “Gdebanen.” “We are Potawatomi.” “Gizhawenimin.” “We are Ojibwe.” “We are the Indigenous Nations.” “On the Land You Call Wisconsin (Wiskosek).” “Our ancestors survived the Ice Age.” “And we will remain.” “Resilient.” Landscapes include a river surrounded by forest, scenes of waterfalls and river coursing through steep gorges. Filmed on Menominee Nation Reservation.

+ Jahmés Tony Finlayson

Unique presentation. Performing on Door Community Auditorium, with the perspective being toward the seating area, which is empty. Rhyme-speak/sings and plays a hand drum, which is from west Africa.

+ Genevieve Heyward

A veteran of the Steel Bridge Songfest. Playing from home setting. Song is “Take Care.” Original. Guitar and vocals. Folk style with angst. “I should be taking care of myself.”

+ Spike and April

Recorded outside on roadway. Spike plays rocky guitar, and April supplies hand-clap percussion and share in the singing. Bit of rockabilly. Song is about changing speed limits going through Ephraim.

+ Big Mouth, as a trio

Thor Thoreson calls them “Door County’s house band.” Recorded in studio. Sound is dead-on rock-soul-blues-rock-southern-north-groove – or something like that. Song is gritty “Night Creeper.”

+ pat mAcdonald

Song is “Standard Transition.” Video. Poem, haunty, dark. Revisits “The Future’s So Bright I Gotta Wear Shades” – only really, really dark. Sitting in front of a TV set with a remote control that can’t seem to change the channel – like we’re stuck in this life. Among the “seriously artistic,” this is a prime example.

+ Solomon Lindenberg & Zephyr Ciesar

Gibraltar High School graduates. Song is “Someday at Christmas.” He at electric keyboard. A melancholy, wistful song. In a homey setting with a fireplace and Christmas tree. Sensitively done.

+ Pete Thelen and Hans Christian

“Thought Passing Through.” Speak-sing artistic blues. Hans Christian playing varied cellos. Thelen on piano. A personal touch. “Too much time away from you.” Pete Thelen is the project’s co-producer.

+ Ralph Murre

Reading his poem “In Dark December.” Music by Wade Fernandez. Leads into images and voices of people of Door County speaking the lines individually and then in unison in a Zoom screen image.

+ Prior to the reading of the Ralph Murre work, Cari Lewis, executive director of Door Community Auditorium, thanks participants and then becomes poignant and seriously artistic in another form: “Reading the poem this December holds so many emotions. We smile thinking of gatherings and feasts of the past. We grieve both the old and new losses of loved ones. We worry over an unknown future, for the health and safety of loved ones, for a world filled with unrest. We ache for days when we can gather, sing, eat, play, pray and walk closely together. In light of all these things, we wondered if this was the right poem for these times or if it was just too painful with all that’s missing this year in terms of cultural traditions and the literal gathering of friends and families and communities. Ultimately, we decided that this poem’s spirit is still the balm that our souls crave. In recent weeks, I’ve been thinking about breadcrumbs and how we think of a breadcrumb trail as leading us back to a known place or leading us back home. And while I long for the traditions of the past and acknowledge grief, failings, hurt, injustices and worries, as my mother’s daughter and my daughter’s mother, I owe it to them and to all past and future generations to hold space and dreams of the future days when we gather again safely and share meals, stories and songs in person. There is so much hard work to do to get us to that place where peace, justice, good will and all are welcomed guests. But if we don’t imagine it, believe in it and welcome it, it most certainly won’t happen. And so I ask you to join me in imagining that place. Join me in taking your handful of breadcrumbs and tossing them into the wind and having the faith that with open hearts, willing hands, listening ears, mindful and well-informed actions, we will find our way forward together.”