Scene from Daddy D Productions’ “Salute to Our Veterans,” Nov. 4, 2021, at Riverside Ballroom. (Warren Gerds)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Entertaining the troops as done over time. That’s the flavor of Daddy D Productions’ annual tribute show with Veterans Day around the corner.

The Green Bay show troupe’s lineup is a bit larger this year for numbers from the Big Band Era, which light up the Riverside Ballroom.

Variety is the spice of “Salute to Our Veterans,” like the USO shows that used to run on the airwaves during war years back when.

Songs that were popular at those times fill this bill, with troupe leader Darren Johnson adding a few stories about service in his family. He even reads a letter from his serviceman father to his mother.

A personal touch is a trademark of Daddy D shows, along with musicianship that shows up in a bundle of ways…

+ A sweet harmony that ends “Leaving on a Jet Plane” led by Darren Johnson joined by Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder and Michael Blair.

+ Pin-drop listening for Shelly Johnson’s embracing version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

+ Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder’s care-full touch with “The White Cliffs of Dover.”

+ Try holding a note for 21 seconds – clearly – as Michael Blair can do.

+ Fun-zip of polka in a boot camp/blaze-orange blur version of “The Beer Barrel Polka” with a guy who dances with his wife – Darren Johnson with Shelly Johnson.

+ Clarinet playing supreme by Kevin Van Ess, making the iconic “Amazing Grace” his own – Dixieland with a beat, yet reverent.

+ Explosive drum work by Steve Seitz in “Sing, Sing, Sing,” teamed with Kevin Van Ess’s flash (including a silver lamé jacket).

+ Violin additions of Alicia Michelle – such as a layer of tenderness in “The White Cliffs of Dover” – or straight-on instrumental speed in “Flight of the Bumblebee,” with Nate Kinzel layering in piano colors.

Jokes and puns and stories and comedy bits are spliced in along the way.

Frank Sinatra shows up in a couple of ways. Darren Johnson sings “My Way” in a Sinatra-esque way. And then Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder talks to Ol’ Blue Eyes in puns on his hit songs as perky/spunky telephone operator Ernestine.

The singers dress in catchy ways – snappy suits for the men, two unique dresses for the women – one with a sparkly top the other open shouldered with a soft texture… and holy cow/silver-shimmering ankle-length boots.

Always nearby is the salute material. On opening night Thursday, the audience twice stood of its own accord, notably at the end for “God Bless America,” which produced teary eyes on stage.

This is all done by local talent that knows its way around entertaining with some special gifts.

***

Company: Michael Blair, vocals; Dan Collins, lights and sound; Dave Ehren, trumpet; Darren Johnson, vocals; Shelly Johnson, vocals; Nate Kinzel, keyboard; Alicia Michelle, violin; Ken Petersen, trombone; Ryan Sette, guitar; Jeannie Schmidt, keyboard; Steve Seitz, drums; Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, vocals; Kevin Van Ess, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet

Running time: One hour, 58 minutes

Remaining performances: Nov. 11 (noon meal, 1 p.m. show – SOLD OUT) and Nov. 12 (6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show)

Note: Seating at tables is spaced for COVID-19 consideration.

Info: daddydproductions.com

***

Program

Act I

“Star-Spangled Banner” – Michael Blair, band

“Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” – Band

“Gee, I Wish I Was Back in the Army” – Darren Johnson, Michael Blair

“The White Cliffs of Dover” – Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

Comedy bit – Darren Johnson as Sgt. O’Cheese and Michael Blair as Pvt. Parking

“Coming in on a Wing and a Prayer” – Darren Johnson

“Over There” – Michael Blair

Musical salute to Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard

“America the Beautiful” – Darren Johnson, joined by other vocalists

Letters – some comical, one real

“Somewhere Over the Rainbow” – Shelly Johnson

“Accentuate the Positive” – Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

Comedy bit – Darren Johnson and Shelly Johnson as hunters

“In Boot Camp There Weren’t No Beer” (a boot camp polka) – Darren Johnson, Shelly Johnson

“Green, Green Grass of Home” – Michael Blair

“God Bless the USA” – Darren Johnson, joined by other vocalists

Act II

“Sing, Sing, Sing” – Kevin Van Ess, clarinet, and Steve Seitz, drums

“That’s Life” – Darren Johnson

“These Boots are Made for Walkin’” – Shelly Johnson

Comedy routine: Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder as Ernestine, the telephone operator, calling Frank Sinatra

“World on a String”/ “Flight of the Bumblebee” – Alicia Michelle, violin, Nate Kinzel, keyboard

“Tie a Yellow Ribbon” – Michael Blair

Comedy bit – headlines

“Leaving on a Jet Plane” – Darren Johnson, with Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder and Michael Blair

“Nowhere to Run (Nowhere to Hide)” – Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder

“My Way” – Darren Johnson

“Amazing Grace” – Kevin Van Ess, clarinet

“When the Saints Go Marching In” – All

Military salute: “You’ll Never Walk Alone” – Shelly Johnson and “God Bless America” – Darren Johnson, All

***

NEXT: “Daddy D’s Christmas” at three locations.

THE VENUE: The spacious Riverside Ballroom Crystal Ballroom is the heart of the 1936 Art Moderne building on Green Bay’s east side. Performances are on a raised stage on which rock ‘n’ roll legends Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper performed a famed concert Feb. 1, 1959, the night before they died in an airplane crash in Iowa. In the lobby is a special display, a living remembrance, of color photographs from that night at the Riverside along with Holly memorabilia that captures the era. Much was donated by Gregory J. Kochiss. Seating is at round tables on the ballroom floor. The ballroom features high, sweeping, laminated wood beams with streamlined, curved decoration at the base of each beam. Hanging from the ceiling are Czechoslovakian crystal chandeliers. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places. Imagine the Green Bay Packers holding practice inside the ballroom. That happened a few times, according to a Packers Heritage Trail plaque outside. Nearby flows the East River, thus the Riverside Ballroom. The Riverside has been the “home court” for Daddy D Productions in recent years.