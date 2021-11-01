DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – After months of torque and turmoil… “Songs of Healing and Hope.”

A full, comforting chorus.

An orchestra every bit in step with an aura of peace and release.

Music essentially being introduced in a concert with traditions.

Wonderful sounds, even though the singers sang masked for COVID-19 reasons.

Soulfulness.

The concert was presented Saturday afternoon by The Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College and a 13-member orchestra in the college’s Walter Theatre.

In past years, the chorale called this concert its All Saints Day Concert, traditionally leading into Halloween and always closing with the song, “For All the Saints.” Essentially, Saturday’s concert held the same intent of bringing hallowed into Halloween.

One could not but contemplate during the program.

All the music says, “Stop and reflect.”

Artistic director Kent Paulsen’s selections were primarily contemporary and entirely meaningful.

Narrator Sandra Walden carefully set the scene for each – variations on a Biblical theme: “Lord, now lettest thou thy servant depart in peace,” though with specific thoughtful fibers found in a requiem.

The chorus was in great form, likewise the orchestra.

The pinnacle was “Requiem for the Living” by Dan Forrest. Delicate moments grew to power. Soloists shone in gentle and earnest hues. The choir and orchestra unleashed massed firepower. This a wow work, not from ages ago but 2013.

Included in the program are names of 63 persons who died in the past two years who hold meaning to the people on stage. The singers and musicians performed at such a level as if they were saying, “This is for you.”

Program: “Songs of Healing and Hope”

Creative: Artistic director – Kent Paulsen; assistant director/accompanist – Elaine Moss; administrative assistant – Josh Fields; artistic director emeritus – Dudley Birder

Kent Paulsen, conductor

Sandra Walden, narrator

+ “He, Watching Over Israel” – Felix Mendelssohn, with text from “Elijah”

+ “Do Not Stand at My Grave and Weep” – Laura Farnell, with text by Mary Elizabeth Frye

+ Moment of silence in honor of chorale family and friends who died in the past two years

+ “Nunc Dimittis” – Robert Scholz

+ “You Do Not Walk Alone” – Elaine Hagenberg, with text from traditional Irish blessing

+ “Requiem for the Living” – Dan Forrest

Introit-Kyrie

Vanitas Vanitatum

Agnus Dei

Linda Feldmann, mezzo-soprano

Sanctus

Lux Aeterna

Linda Feldmann, mezzo-soprano

Jacob Chastain, tenor

+ “Hope for Resolution (A Song for Mandela and de Klerk)” – arranged by Paul Caldwell and Sean Ivory

“Thula sizwe,” a South African freedom song sung in Zulu

NEXT: “Christmas with the Chorale,” Dec. 4-5, at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Ashwaubenon.

