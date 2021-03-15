SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The news is the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra put on a concert Saturday night that was toward the scale and feel of a normal concert. The program in the community’s orchestra hall included six works presented live.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, no audience was present in Weill Center for the Performing Arts. People listened/watched online from home or wherever.

The musicians were well-rehearsed, and much about the concert was handsomely prepared. The printed program notes and composer biographies/music descriptions were available online.

Luster filled the program selections – visits to the past, near past and present – with a variety of musical hues.

But there was this: Just like Richard III figured he could have pulled it off if he had a horse, this concert could have been pulled off if it had its horse – a clean livestream transmission. The first half of the livestream was spoiled by breaks in audio and video. Matters were in hand in the second half… until the final movement of the final piece, when the horse tripped again.

There is salvation. The performance was recorded and will be available on the orchestra’s YouTube page, as are four other listening options from the orchestra’s current season. See https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbbEz3sEqZAgJp3R0Xl2D8Q.

As far as ambitions, Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra has been taking on large challenges in continuing to put out live performances in this “shadow” season. It is keeping is presence known, and many of is musicians seem to be champing at the bit to play. At the core is solid quality.

Here is what was presented, along with some of my thoughts in the midst of Saturday night’s performance:

Part I “Strings”

Musicians: Paul Sekulski, Krista Hettinger, violin; Molly Lieberman, Catherine Krause, viola; Lindsay Patterson, Richard Petarius III, cello.

String players in Sheboygan Symphony. (Screenshot)

+ Ching-Chu Hu: “Spheres of Influence” for string sextet (13 minutes)

Driving anticipation; Meno mosso; Light and playful

Busy, frisky, bright. Sweet, with touches of Orient. Like an adventure on a summer day. Pleasurable tone. Slips in to calm moments. Some breaking up of sound after a while.

Neatly performed… except… for… the… breaks in the transmission of the sound and image. Drifts into a dreamy, idyllic aura. Peaceful. Shifts into muscular style, reminiscent of a sense of the plains, with cowboys.

Performing masked. No audience. No introduction. No notice of what is being performed.

+ Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: “String Sextet in A Major” (32 minutes)

Allegro vivace

Players have shifted positions, or new ones arrived. The breakups continue. Warm, sunny. A weaving of instruments. An elegance, ending with vigor.

Rondo fugato

Robust underpinning at first. Then layer of lightness with violins.

Scherzo

Scampering. Instruments join in the romping. Energetic, quick. Whirling effect. Firm and zestful.

Andante espressivo

Melancholy cello opens, like flowing pain. Voices of solace in violins, with a tinge of comfort. Finale

Mood is sorrow. Zest layered in. Like the cello has gained release. Closes with moments of splash then a quieter farewell.

Part II: “Winds”

Musicians: Joelle Lohr, flute; Joshua Guarisco, Maggie Ng, oboe; Ali Frana, Joe Milicia, clarinet; Brian Ellingboe, Patty Milsted, bassoon; Annette Eis, Pam Holzhaeuser, horn.

Sheboygan Symphony wind players. (Screenshot)

+ Jacques Ibert: “Trois pieces breves” (6½ minutes)

Allegro

Celebratory. Perky. Merry. A bit of mischief. No sound problem.

Andante Assez lent;

Plaintive. Thoughtful, as of a precious memory.

Allegro scherzando

A cheerful personality. Five colors working to create an aural collage with maybe a story taking place of a happening on a day, a little saga with humorous tones. Smile at the end from oboist.

+ Amy Beach: “Pastorale” (four minutes)

Lento tranquillo

A slow, leisurely gait. Not always cleanly played.

+ William Grant Still: “Miniatures for Woodwind Quintet” (10 minutes)

I Ride an Old Paint (U.S.A.)

Genial. The Old West lives again.

Adolorido (Mexico)

Playful, with a little back-and-forth between the instruments. Lightly festive.

Jesus is a Rock in the Weary Land (U.S.A.)

Blues clarinet and loping horns. Not an expected spiritual. A world-weary tone, especially in the clarinet.

Yavari (Peru)

Quiet and thoughtful.

A Frog Went A-Courtin’ (U.S.A.)

Slowly playful and jaunty. Descriptive. Like the frog is a dude that things highly of himself.

+ Charles Gounod: “Petite Symphonie” (20 minutes)

Adagio et Allegretto

A slow, regal waltz that shifts into a light-footed, nimble dance. Like at a royal ball.

Andante cantabile

Flute playing but not seen … camera slowly moves to it… A grace to the work, like describing an elegant tapestry.

Scherzo

Horns set tone of vigor like a quick-step march. A grandiose personality, who is somewhat a buffoon. Makes one smile. Female clarinetist an active player.

Finale

Quick pace, like a chugging railroad train of old. Trade offs in instruments… the breaks arrive again in the sound and image after not being around until this very last section.

***

NEXT: “Percussion,” 7:30 p.m. April 10.