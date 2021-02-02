Cassandra Bissel, from left, Erica Elam, Sean Fortunato, Neil Friedman and Greg Vinkler make up the cast Peninsula Players Theatre’s reading of “The Dust of Death.” (Publicity photo)

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The coronavirus COVID-19 had bred variant forms of productions.

Such is the case with the reading of “The Dust of Death,” a play that was offered online Monday night by the professional Peninsula Players Theatre.

Normally at this time of year, Peninsula Players Theatre offers a series of play readings in front of an audience in Bjorklunden lodge south of Baileys Harbor. Some performances are test runs for audience reaction for possible full production in a future summer season. Performances are well attended because they are a chance to experience a performance by professionals. Even though the performances are readings with scripts, the pros provide visual action as a natural part acting.

This year, Peninsula Players Theatre is offering readings but online and aurally. Audience members become listeners like in the day when radio drama was a popular form of entertainment. People can listen from anyplace, and they don’t have to travel to Bjorklunden. For some people, the access is a bonus.

The process had technical difficulties Monday, but the presentation did happen… for the revelation of the play as a giant echo across more than a century.

Neil Brookshire has adapted an existing short story from 1897 that was set a few years ahead – to 1903. The author is giving warning that bad things lie ahead. In 2021, the fictional bad things of 1903 have virtually repeated themselves.

Snapshot: A place was used as a dump, then covered. Homes then were built there. The underground muck created bio-mutant strains that infect and make residents sick – sometimes sick to death. A brilliant research doctor has been warning folks all along of the danger, but the powers that be blew him off as a kook.

The bio-culprit in the play is a new strain of diphtheria. How people in the play are affected sounds a lot like COVID-19. Fortunately, being an audio offering, the audience does not have to see doctors examining a patient’s mucus or see the treatment of placing needles on the patients’ throat and applying an electrical current.

In the play, electricity is a godsend. In 1897, electricity was probably THE new savior for so much.

Many things in the play of 1903 sound awfully familiar from the past year.

+ The disease is a new and virulent form.

+ The plague is spreading, and no one can say where it is going to end.

+ Authorities are desperate.

+ The emperor becomes ill.

+ People are in disarray.

+ The leading doctor says, “I’m going to confine myself to facts” – countering a trend.

+ That leading doctor, Dr. Label, could be viewed as today’s Dr. Anthony Fauci, only with an eastern European accent.

Those and other tie-ins are raison d’etre for “The Dust of Death.” It is remarkable that so many alarm bells of a story from 1897 could ring in a re-shaped form today.

To bring “The Dust of Death” to the stage would be a challenge of massive reworking. In present form, it exists in the mind – kind of creepy if listening in the dark.

Directed by the veteran Kevin Christopher Fox, five actors portray multiple roles of characters from 1903 London with the exception of the Narrator and Dr. Label.

The players are experts at dialects and voicings of characters of varied ages and genders.

Cassandra Bissel brings the steady thrust of a documentary-like narrator, providing background and import with a color of a refined Briton.

Greg Vinkler stars as the brilliant Dr. Label, filling his voice with desperation, disappointment, frustration, determination and semi-comic genius with dollops of eastern European accent. Dr. Label is the kind of hero who today would have a bobble-head doll created for him.

In ways, the production is a product of this time. In essence, it is a radio drama of an elevated level – a throwback presented in a 21st century format.

***

Creative: Playwright – Neil Brookshire, adapting “The Dust of Death: The Story of the Great Plague of the Twentieth Century” by Fred Merrick White; director – Kevin Christopher Fox; artistic director – Greg Vinkler; support – Peninsula Players Theatre’s “The Play’s the Thing” winter play reading series.

Cast (in order of appearance):

Dr. Alan Hubert – Sean Fortunato

Mrs. Fillingham, Nurse, Servant, Newsboy, Squatter 1 – Erica Elam

Narrator – Cassandra Bissel

Mr. Fillingham, Cabbie, Foreman, Pressman, Squatter 2, Dr. Walker, Chief Inspector, Chairman – Neil Friedman

Dr. Label – Greg Vinkler

Running time: 34 minutes

Info: peninsulaplayers.com

***

