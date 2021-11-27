GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The gentle overture sounds recorded. It’s not. The hall is built for such lovely, live music.

People from a time gone by, each dressed in finery, flow past a colorful backdrop. The spectacle befits the hall, too.

These are impressions of the opening moments of what has been called “The Green Bay Nutcracker.” Performances were snuffed out last year in the COVID-19 pandemic. They are revitalized in Cofrin Family Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, home of the Weidner Philharmonic, thus:

New place, live orchestra, energetic display.

The production continues with two performances today, Saturday, Nov. 27.

A classic tale unfolds: At Christmastime, a girl is gifted a nutcracker in the form of a dashing prince, and that night she dreams vivid, imaginative, loving dreams. With dancing snowflakes, sweets from exotic lands and royalty, this is a super-sized fantasy.

That template is constant with “The Nutcracker.” But live productions are not movies. Not chiseled in stone.

First-time audience members for this version won’t know that Timothy Josephs, artistic director of Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization, has reshaped portions of the 2021 edition.

Included are new concepts for a waltz scene with its layer of friskiness.

The story’s magical uncle weaves into many sequences, as if igniting young Clara’s fanciful dreams.

More young dancers blend into the big sequence with dancing snowflakes, with each person-snowflake tossing hands full of imaginary snowflakes galore.

And some “sanitizing” occurs in battle scenes between soldiers and mice when only one gunshot is heard instead of a recurring sound, and a second “gunshot” is transformed into the bong of a gong.

Changes/differences aside, the production transports the audience through the illusions of Uncle Drosselmeyer (Scott Ronsmans) for his graceful, sweet niece, Clara (Adorlee Gustafson). Clara’s mischievous brother, Fritz (Fiona Josephs), instigates part of the storyline by breaking the toy nutcracker, which eventually comes to life.

Most of the 69 dancers are local, from youngsters to folks who have been around dance for a long time. With costumes that often include amazing detail – angels with wings – they provide showcases of images and motion.

Professionals come from the Carolina Ballet. Yevgeny Shlapko is crisp and snappy as the Soldier Doll and Nutcracker Prince. As the latter, he teams with Elder Clara (McKenzie Van Oss, dancing again with her home company) for many sweetly gliding and glowing sequences in the second act fantasyland. The wonderful scene-making is capped by the Sugar Plum Fairy (Taylor Ayotte) and The Cavalier (Kiefer Curtis) for showy and precise artistic physicality in the climactic pas de deux and coda.

All along, the orchestra conducted by Randall Meder pours the foundation with the richly far-ranging music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The production is big, elaborate and vivid – a thing of beauty.

***

Running time: One hour, 58 minutes

Remaining performances: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27

Info: weidnercenter.com

NEXT: “A Symphonic Night at the Movies: The Wizard of Oz,” April 3, 2022.

THE VENUE: Cofrin Family Hall is one of three performance spaces within the Edward W. Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. At its maximum capacity setup, the hall seats 2,021 over its three levels of maple-and-burgundy seats. Opened Jan. 15, 1993, the hall was built to adapt to the needs of orchestra concerts, operas, musicals, plays and organ, band and choral concerts. For acoustical properties, wood is emphasized on the seats, mezzanine and balcony surfaces and walls near the stage. Many surfaces are curved to help shape the sound. Wood is featured for an aesthetic reason, too – a “from here” aura of woodsy Northeastern Wisconsin.

THE PEOPLE: The name Cofrin relates in great degree to A.E. Cofrin, founder of Fort Howard Paper Co., and his son, Dr. David A. Cofrin, who was instrumental in building the Weidner Center through multi-million-dollar donations. A friendship developed between David A. Cofrin (1921-2009) and Edward W. Weidner (1921-2007), the beloved founding chancellor of UWGB. Weidner spoke slowly and carried a big idea. Weidner arrived when there were no buildings on the present-day campus on rolling hills near the shore of Green Bay. His interests ranged from academia to birding to sports. He loved building projects. It was in his blood. He guided the building of the Weidner Center, so named from early on in construction. Weidner admitted his eyes welled once when driving to a performance and seeing a green sign along the highway: WEIDNER CENTER.