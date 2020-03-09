Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: ‘The Sound of Music’ lives on with vigor in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Calvary Players embraced a classic when it presented seven performances of “The Sound of Music.”

Authors Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II created a gift that keeps on giving. That was a sense experienced at Sunday afternoon’s final performance in the multipurpose space of Calvary Lutheran Church.

Told again was a story based in truth about musical Maria Rainer, a sparkplug of a personality that couldn’t be contained. In her saga is a daring escape from the grip of the Nazis through Austrian mountains she loved so much. Rodgers and Hammerstein put icing on that amazing cake of a story.

Calvary Players, a church and community organization, had youth talent to spare and double-cast the roles of the seven children in the famous Von Trapp Family. Think of it, how many children have learned “Do-Re-Mi” and “My Favorite Things” as some of their first songs growing up?

Directors Dave and Jenny Harper and music director/choreographer Kaara McHugh guided a varied cast in the ambitious production that received a standing ovation for Sunday’s performance.

Calvary Players doesn’t have a true theater space, so it is challenged that way. Interestingly, it seems to lace its casts with ringers (highly experienced performers) to spice its productions.

Laura Duescher led the way with a strong, sure portrayal of Maria, with a lovely voice gracing songs both sweet and thoughtful. The Rodgers and Hammerstein artfulness is at its prime in “I Have Confidence,” and Laura Duescher tapped that personal, pensive aura.

Bill Frailing clicked as Capt. Von Trapp, the ramrod-stiff military father who softens in the presence of Maria’s luster. Bill Frailing was strong of voice… and back when in the final scene, while singing, he carried a child on his back up the mountain (a long set of steps) and down the other side. As a team, Laura Duescher and Bill Frailing made much work in song and character.

The Von Trapp children are the heart of productions, and again were with Calvary Players’ show. The group I saw knew how to sing on key and off (on purpose) and bring color to the various personalities. Madeline Miner, Leisl in Sunday’s performance, colorfully sang her featured sections.

Among ringers in the cast were April Strom-Johnson, to portray The Mother Abbess and unleash the important, inspiring “Climb E’vry Mountain,” and Carolyn Smith, to portray Capt. Von Trapp’s elegant and affluent almost-wife Elsa Schraeder, and bring wry humor to songs about the “woes” of the filthy rich.

There is much, much to the story – life in a nunnery, the seeping arrival of evil, the loss of a partner and parent, the pull of music – and the company brought those off.

Of note, this production added a scene in the sequence involving the music competition at the climax. Michael “Gizmo” Gegare, with help of two volunteer participants from the audience, presented a lively magic act that was so good he fooled everybody.

It is fun to see community theater rolling with the flow, as Calvary Players did with “The Sound of Music.”

Creative: Creative: Music – Richard Rodgers; lyrics – Oscar Hammerstein II; book – Howard Lindsay, Russel Crouse; directors – Jennifer Harper, David Harper; music director and choreographer – Kaara McHugh; stage manager, properties, lights, sound, set design – Melisa Quaintance

Cast:

The Von Trapp children and the role of Rolf were double cast.

The “Cuckoo” cast performed Feb. 28, March 1, 5 and 7. The “Do Re Mi” cast performed Feb. 27, March 6 and 8.

Maria Rainer – Laura Duescher

Captain Georg Von Trapp – Bill Frailing

Max Detweiler – Brayden Lom

Elsa Schraeder – Carolyn Smith

The Mother Abbess – April Strom-Johnson

Sister Sophia – Tricia Garrison

Sister Berthe – Annette Johnsrud

Sister Margaretta – Kelsey Steeno

Franz – Michael “Gizmo” Gegare

Frau Schmidt – Michelle Oren

Herr Zeller – Denny Ahlborg

Admiral Von Schreiber – Adam Elmergreen

Baron Elberfeld/Priest – John Kindt

Baroness Elberfeld – Karen Olsen

Ursula – June Srubas

New Postulant – Lexi Corrigan

Postulants – Rose Schumacher, Hannah Nelsen, Mariah Miller

“Cuckoo” cast, “Do Re Mi” cast

Rolf Gruber – Joey Umentum, Nick Kramer

Leisl Von Trapp – Sanibel Harper, Madeline Miner

Brigitta Von Trapp – Greta Gartzke, Ritter Jackson

Louisa Von Trapp – Reagan Smith, Maggie Carley

Marta Von Trapp – Lydia Treu, Caitlin Mellberg

Friedrich Von Trapp – Collin Trepanier, Tyler Kasper

Kurt Von Trapp – Ethan Zuidmulder, Sam Lodzinski

Gretl Von Trapp – Evie Gartzke, Maddlyn Lodzinski

Nun Chorus – Tricia Garrison, Karen Olsen, June Srubas, Lexi Corrigan, Ashley Aurig, Maria Miller, Rose Schumacher, Sydney Rabas, Hannah Nelsen, Nancy Kusch

Ensemble – Ragen Trepanier, Isa Wagner, Bing Harper, Cassi Garrison

When not performing as Rolf/Von Trapp children: Joey Umentum, Nick Kramer, Sanibel Harper, Madeline Miner, Evie Gartzke, Greta Gartzke, Ritter Jackson, Reagan Smith, Maggie Carley, Lydia Treu, Caitlin Mellberg, Tyler Kasper, Collin Trepanier, Ethan Zuidmulder, Sam Lodzinski, Maddlyn Lodzinski

Songs (with soundtrack)

Act I

“O Preludium” (“Morning Hymn,” “Angelus Bells, Alleluia) – Nuns of Nonnberg Abbey

“The Sound of Music” – Maria

“Maria” – Sister Berthe, Sister Sophia, Sister Margaretta and Mother Abbess

“My Favorite Things” – Maria and Mother Abbess

“I Have Confidence” – Maria

“Do-Re-Mi” – Maria, Von Trapp children

“Sixteen Going on Seventeen” – Rolf and Liesl

“The Lonely Goatherd” – Maria and children

“The Lonely Goatherd” (Reprise) – Gretl

“How Can Love Survive” – Max, Elsa and Capt. Von Trapp

“The Sound of Music” (Reprise) – Capt. Von Trapp and children

“So Long, Farewell” – The children and Capt. Von Trapp

“Morning Hymn” – Nuns

“Climb “Ev’ry Mountain” – Mother Abbess and nuns

Act II

“My Favorite Things” (Reprise) – Maria and children

“No Way to Stop It” – Elsa, Max and Capt. Von Trapp

“Gaudeamus Domino” – Nuns

“Maria” (Reprise) – Nuns

“Confitemini Domino” – Nuns

“Sixteen Going on Seventeen” (Reprise) – Maria and Liesl

“Do-Re-Mi” (Reprise) – Maria, Capt. Von Trapp and children

“Edelweiss” – Capt. Von Trapp, Maria and children

“So Long, Farewell” (Reprise) – Maria, children and Capt. Von Trapp

“Finale Ultimo” – Company

THE VENUE: For “The Sound of Music,” Calvary Players returned to using Calvary Lutheran Church’s multipurpose room with a raised stage. Seating was in rows on fold-up chairs for approximately 400 people. The space essentially is a large black-box theater. The ceiling is about three stories high, with the steel structure reminiscent of an airplane hangar. All the world, it seems, can be a stage.