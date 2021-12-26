Clockwise, from upper left, the images are of “Natural Shocks,” “Not Even Remotely” (virtual version), playwright Lauren Gunderson via Zoom and “Songs for a New World.” (Warren Gerds compilation)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Today’s topic: Standout productions.

Among all those that did managed to get off the ground in 2021, three were especially unique among those I saw.

Theater is all about imagination, and sometimes shows go way beyond expectations.

In Sheboygan, the community stage at Horace Mann Middle School is a unique blank slate in the first place, being made up of three different elements – proscenium stage, half circle stage and multiple levels.

Directing for the Sheboygan Theatre Company, Amanda Ellis took her experience with dance and applied it in that space to the popular musical by Jason Robert Brown, “Songs for a New World.”

Along with a standard cast of four singers, she blended in the artistic motion of two dancers.

The combination heightened the meanings of the stories of the characters at an important moment in their life. (My review).

At a peak in the COVID-19 pandemic, Sturgeon Bay’s Third Avenue Playhouse offered a virtual series that included an amazing version of “Natural Shocks.”

Using a hand-held i-phone camera, actor Jennifer Vosters performed the intense drama in her parents’ basement.

Watching from San Francisco and seen after the performance via Zoom, playwright Lauren Gunderson said she was impressed, calling the production “breathtaking.” (My review).

The recorded production then got more life in showings by Milwaukee theater company Next Act Theatre.

Also unique was “Not Even Remotely,” a world premiere musical comedy that was designed to be introduced livestream and then offered for an in-person audience.

The funny thing was, the online version was better in some ways that what was presented on stage by Northern Sky Theater at its indoor Gould Theater in Fish Creek in Door County.

Action takes place in a cozy apartment, which online added to the deliberately desperate feel of the players. (My review).

On stage at the Gould Theater, the frenetic fun remained, but the squeezed-in feel of the apartment was gone. (My review).

Simply, put, the impressing these three productions left was “Wow!”