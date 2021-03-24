Scene of “Flying Home” sung by, from left, Donna McVey, James Fairchild, Amanda A. Petersen and Donnie Williams in Vintage Theatre production of “Songs for a New World.” (Warren Gerds screenshot)

FOX VALLEY and HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WFRV) – Pandemic schmandemic – little Vintage Theatre has put together a production of “Songs for a New World” on a shoestring budget. The result is modest, very modest, with the innate charms of the songs flowing through, if not always in golden tones.

Fox Valley-based Vintage Theatre director Michael J. Laskowski chose the Jason Robert Brown musical for its echoes of today’s COVID-19 grip on our lives. Each character is at a crossroad in existence, always rippling with importance.

The piece says something and closes with a glimmer for today’s trials: “We’ll be fine.”

Weaving through story-songs are Fox Valley-based performers James Fairchild, Donna McVey and Amanda A. Petersen, along with Donnie Williams of Milwaukee.

The show was rehearsed in Oshkosh and recorded in a room in Paradise Shores 4 Resort in Holcombe – certainly a first-ever situation.

The set is simple/minimal. The backdrop is wall decorations. The props include chairs, a bench and boxes to stand on, along with flowers, an American flag and key costuming.

Performance disadvantages are significant. There is no in-person audience. The performers perform “cold,” in a sense – with no reactions to play off of. Most scenes are recorded individually.

Early tense vocal moments give way to some splash, such as the beauty in Amanda A. Petersen’s voice and the vigor in Donnie Williams’.

Donna McVey digs into character songs, and James Fairchild peaks when teaming in a give-and-take duo scene.

As the theatrical world turns, the production is needy. In the end, though, it is beautiful in the way Mother Theater – any mother – looks on her children, lovingly.

The determined Michael J. Laskowski put his all into getting the show done. In its way, the production is fine.

***

Creative: Music and lyrics – Jason Robert Brown; director – Michael J. Laskowski; musical director – Brittney Ann Baldwin; choreographer – Richelle Hudson; stage manager/set dresser – Leah Demski; assistant stage manager – Jacob Shuette; props – Christy Dubey; sound/audio/video designer – Andy Dubey; camera technician – Tommy Micke; run crew – Kain Walsh; presenter – Paradise Shores 4 Resort

Orchestra: Julie Johnson, piano; Brody Strachen, keyboard; drums/percussion – Jake Anthony Crowe

Cast

Man 1 – Donnie Williams

Woman 1 – Amanda A. Petersen

Man 2 – James Fairchild

Woman 2 – Donna McVey

Running time: One hour, 26 minutes

Access: To March 31: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/44631?fbclid=IwAR0PcUn1NvU8wJuxedS6qUlK7uMcbgCgXSfAbm2G9x2dmLny-7HKxMjWgM0.

***

Songs

Act I

“The New World” – Company

“On the Deck of a Spanish Sailing Ship, 1492” – Man 1 and Company

“Just One Step” – Woman 2

“I’m Not Afraid of Anything” – Woman 1

“The River Won’t Flow” – Man 1, Man 2, Company

“Transition I” – Woman 1

“Stars and the Moon” – Woman 2

“She Cries” – Man 2

“The Steam Train” – Man 1 and Company

Act II

“The World Was Dancing” – Man 2, Woman 1 and Company

“Surabaya-Santa” – Woman 2

“Christmas Lullaby” – Woman 1

“King of the World” – Man 1

“I’d Give It All for You” – Man 2 and Woman 1

“Transition II” – Man 1

“The Flagmaker, 1775” – Woman 2

“Flying Home” – Man 1 and Company

“Final Transition: The New World” – Company

“Hear My Song” – Company