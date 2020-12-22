STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Imaginations have been running rampant among performance folks this year, and “Gifts of the Magi” is in the stampede.

“The Gift of the Magi” – singular – is a beloved short story.

The professional Third Avenue Playhouse and co-artistic director James Valcq tinkered with the title because the theater’s holiday offering is a reading of O. Henry’s tale of gift-giving, along with musical features. Thus, “Gifts.”

“Gifts of the Magi” is available for viewing online to Dec. 31 via thirdavenueplayhouse.com.

There’s a lot of heart in the production. Technical finesse is another matter. I struggle all the time with what my computer and other electronic whatchamacallits can and cannot do. I can come up with a product, but it ain’t Hollywood.

“Gifts of the Magi” ain’t Hollywood in image/lip synchronization and other matters. It is a little variety pack of Christmas spirit.

Songs are sandwiched around the presentation of the story adapted and directed by James Valcq.

“The Gift of the Magi” is 115 years old, but it likely will be lived out in real life many times this year because of the havoc the COVID-19 pandemic has created with jobs.

Snapshot: A young married couple can barely put two nickels together, and yet each wants to buy the other a meaningful gift for Christmas. Each does, but there is a twist. O. Henry is a master of the surprise ending.

For his cast, James Valcq calls on Doug Mancheski from the pro ranks, Lori Wier from Door County theater experience and, for a dose of youth, Kole Mallien as Jim O’Connor and Lanja Andriamihaja as Jim’s wife, Della.

Cast for “Gift of the Magi.” (Screenshot)

Instead of a single narrator, everybody narrates at least a bit on separate screens from home locations. Along with Jim and Della as the focus, various characters in their lives weave through, with the players visualizing emotions.

All leads to a wonderful message.

The video has add-ins – individually recorded – featuring performers with Door County and/or Third Avenue Playhouse ties.

Three are at the start:

Karen Mal sings the sweetly haunting “In the Bleak Midwinter” teamed with Will Taylor on guitar.

Adam Qutaishat offers an exotic combination of playing a hand drum while singing “O Come O Come Emanuel,” “We Three Kings” and “What Child Is This,” with a little finale of “Silver Bells.”

Katie Dahl cleanly sings and plays guitar to an original song, “In the Dark, Who Brings the Light.” The title is symbolic, and the verses give glimpses of life experienced by a searching soul.

Two songs are at the end:

Karen Mal, with Will Taylor, explores an inviting day of food and friends in the congenial “Christmas at Woody’s Place.”

Ryan Cappleman sings with care-ful pace “Auld Lang Syne” while softly accompanying himself on piano. At Third Avenue Playhouse, Ryan Cappleman has sung, played piano, acted and danced up a storm. This song especially grabbed me because he connects, through his family, with one of my high school classmates in Milwaukee. Auld lang syne, indeed.