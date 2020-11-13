Erin LaFond as fiery Zilpha Marsh in The Masquers, Inc. production of “The Spoon River Project.” (Warren Gerds screenshot)

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Mortality. This is a time of thinking about mortality, what with the coronavirus COVID-19 rattling our front door.

This is a good time for “The Spoon River Project (a play with music),” set in a graveyard with the inhabitants speaking freely and without consequence.

Some speaking are dearly departed, and some are not-so-dearly departed.

In this piece, all secrets are out.

One inhabitant was the man who once chiseled the epitaphs on gravestones, knowing when platitudes hid the truth. He adds a wry cut about historians who write in rose-colored ways while knowing the truth.

This is a deep and affecting theater piece. It originated in 1915 as poetry by Edgar Lee Masters, admired/vilified for cutting so close to the bone of human foibles. This version by Tom Andolora is of this century and is an abbreviation that nonetheless contains Edgar Lee Masters’ knife marks.

The Masquers, Inc. historic community theater – 90 years – leaps into “The Spoon River Project (a play with music)” with both feet.

This is a full-on production – large cast, period costumes, solo and ensemble singing, dancing, video graphics (still and moving images), special lighting and sound needs – and presented in-person and livestream.

Host Kevin Sievert in his home. (Screenshot)

The performance is introduced by Kevin Sievert from his home. He’s settling in for an evening of home theater, “theater” being theater indeed.

The scene shifts to the Get Reel Lakeshore Cinema, repurposed for the live theatrical presentation and yet ready-made with a screen for the visual effects.

Thursday’s opening livestream presentation was indeed “live” but the “stream” part was a major problem. Words and images at first – for 17 minutes or so – did not flow like a stream. Transmission gaps made listening/viewing frustrating. Voices could be heard for a second or two, then nothing. Moving images could be seen for a second or two, then jump ahead to another part of a movement. Eventually, the transmission improved to a consistent flow, mostly, and this remarkable piece could be absorbed.

The production and piece have a certain bravado.

Produced by Paul Hacker and directed by director Claran LaViolette, the production speaks “team” – for taking on knee-deep challenges, not the least being COVID-19 restrictions. Photos show the cast rehearsing in masks. The performance is without masks with social distancing.

Overview.

The piece speaks “honesty.” Characters describe their doings in life – the pastor with thirst for liquor, the husband and wife who blame each other for their miseries, the runaway husband and the wife who allows him back and does not forgive but maintains the marriage because “a promise is a promise,” the seduced maid who admires from afar her illegitimate son of great achievement, the murderous wife who got away with it – all kinds of juicy stuff.

The players often perform multiple characters, showing skill at wide-ranging types.

I’ve got to hand it to J Gravelle for going an extra distance for one of his roles – a scruffy guy who doesn’t have all his top front teeth. His other characters have all their teeth. J Gravelle took out his partial! Way to go, J.

It’s that kind of commitment among the company that can be sensed throughout this production.

***

Running time: 90 minutes

Running time: 90 minutes

Remaining performances, in–person and livestream: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and 14 at the Get Reel Lakeshore Cinema, 1118 Washington St., Manitowoc.

Info: themasquers.org

***

