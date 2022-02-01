Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: Wilder plays

BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Online play readings Monday became a kind of old home evening.

Featured were two one-act plays by Wisconsin’s claim to literary fame, Thornton Wilder, with a cast from widespread places and an audience that stretched across multiple distant states.

The plays explored some recesses of Thornton Wilder. The chat afterward revealed the soul of professional actors in this time of trial because of lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who’d a thunk Zoom could be such a bonus to the arts?

The event was livestreamed – one and done – as part the larger Door County Reads Festival that has more events on tap over the next two weeks. Info: doorcountyreads.org.

The plays “Infancy” and “Rivers Under the Earth” were Door Shakespeare company’s contribution for how they fit some overall goals of the festival.

The readings were to take place in-person for a Door County audience, but COVID-19 concerns changed plans – and access was greatly expanded. I for one would not have made the trip to the in-person performance but watched on computer from my home office with my dog, the poodle-person Duke, listening on his pillow the entire two or so hours.

This was a chance to discover more about Thornton Wilder – what else ticked in the mind that created “Our Town”?

Door Shakespeare chose two plays with different kinds of consciousness.

“Infancy” is aware of babies in development, with a premise being they’re smarter than adults think they are.

“Rivers Under the Earth” is aware of place and how others walked and lived and conferred in times past. In part, the play expresses a sensitivity to Native American lives, though there are other explorations in it.

For “Infancy,” the technological trickery included the five players performing with the same backdrop – a woodsy scene in New York City’s Central Park.

The time is the 1920s. Action surrounds a cop with an Italian accent who has a kind of grumpy world-wise wisdom (he thinks) and a yen for a nanny who is out for a stroll with little Tommy in a carriage. The nanny yearns for the cop. Also arriving is a mother with her baby, Moe. The mother’s technique for nappy-po for babies is to fill their heads with facts that will so engage their vacuum-like brains that they drop off to sleep, exhausted.

Thornton Wilder has the babies conversing with one another, basically expecting adults to fulfill their needs better than they are doing.

Even though they were not in the same room, or even the same state, the cast members pulled off this head/comical jaunt. Duane Boutté was impressively rubber-faced/baby-talky – what professional actors can do some times… whew!

The nuts and bolts:

***

+ “Infancy”

Director and stage manager: Michael Stebbins*, Door Shakespeare producing artistic director

Cast (*- Actor’s Equity):

Officer Avonzino – Michael Wright*

Miss Millie Wilchick, a nursemaid – Christine Saenz

Tommy, a baby in her care – Duane Boutté*

Mrs. Boker – Linda Stein

Moe, her baby boy – Charles Fraser*

***

In “Rivers Under the Earth,” the time is the 1950s and the place is a point on a lake in southern Wisconsin.

The audience listens in on family matters between a caring couple and their teenage son and daughter. The play has the feeling of a story in development – Thornton Wilder searching for ideas to clarify. Even so, there’s grist.

On one level, perceptions come into play as thoughts turn around associations – age, color, things in nature.

And then there is the factor that the family’s getaway once was a Native American ceremonial campground, with burials.

The father expresses a key thought about how people feel differently about things.

The cast members have stories, too. In the play, the mother plays guitar; she was portrayed – performing from Texas – by Karen Mal, who has been part of the Door County performance scene in a multitude of ways, often with guitar in hand. At the end, she played “Shenandoah,” which, my goodness, I sang as part of the Milwaukee All-City Chorus while in junior high school. The father was portrayed by Stephen Koehler, also extremely versatile as an actor. For the son and daughter, Door Shakespeare tapped Clara McElfresh and Owen Foulds, products of the theater’s summertime training program, Camp Will. The high school seniors were comfortable fitting in with the inventive format.

The nuts and bolts:

***

+ “Rivers Under the Earth”

Director: Michael Stebbins*, Door Shakespeare producing artistic director

Stage director and various character voices – Amy Ensign, Door Shakespeare managing director

Cast (*- Actor’s Equity):

Mrs. Carter – Karen Mal

Mr. Carter – Steven Koehler*

Francesca Carter – Clara McElfresh

Tom Carter – Owen Foulds

***

After the performances, Michael Stebbins led the way and encouraged the actors to talk about what else they are up to in their lives.

For the home audience, this was a chance to listen in on how transitional performers’ lives are.

First, they told about how they rehearsed by Zoom. It’s a difficult format – performing alone, yet having to fit into the flow of others. Charles Fraser said he has learned to love it. (It is an opportunity for employment). Duane Boutté said, “It surprised me that it (Zoom) works.”

The players also noted Zoom is a chance to connect with colleagues (like-minded individuals in a common pursuit).

Charles Fraser and Duane Boutté talked about turning toward more writing during the pandemic, with each getting projects closer to reality.

Linda Stein talked about her work in the healthcare field in Buffalo, New York (acting being a component).

Such stuff an audience wouldn’t learn at an in-person performance.

At the end, Michael Stebbins and Amy Ensign tipped the hand of Door Shakespeare about what is up for the summer of 2022. The plays are to be “The Tempest” by William Shakespeare and “The Three Musketeers” from Scott McKenna Campbell, a member of the company. The season is to start a week earlier than in the past and extend a week longer, running June 22 to August 28 – in-person, naturally.