Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show’ sells out in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)

Well before its opening, Fond du Lac Community Theatre’s production of “Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show” sold out.

Performances are Oct. 30-Nov. 2, in Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts. Tickets were sold for two-person tables around the stage and runway in the center’s Great Hall, rather than offering traditional theater seating. For each performance, capacity is 138 persons.

The musical is based on the 1975 cult-classic movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” which starred Tim Curry, Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon and musician Meat Loaf.

In the show, recently engaged couple Brad and Janet are stuck with a flat tire during a storm and stumble across an eerie mansion while searching for a telephone. Inside is mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his outlandishly peculiar friends. With its rock ‘n’ roll music and flashy choreography, the gothic, sci-fi and deliberately garish musical has become a cult classic

The Fond du Lac experience will feature a costume contest each night at intermission for a $100 cash prize.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own props or purchase prop bags at the door for a nominal fee.

Directing the Fond du Lac production is Bekki Kuber.

Kuber has said she considered staging the production for years but was afraid she wouldn’t be able to get the skilled cast she needed, due to the show’s content and revealing costumes. That turned out to be no problem, and Kuber said auditions brought more than one person able to fulfill any of the roles.

The show is known for audience participation. People in the audience hold a newspaper over their head in solidarity with Janet as she runs through the rain, or shout in unison in response to lines. At the Fond du Lac production, with prop bags will be sold at the door and participation cues will be projected on large TV screens.

The cast includes Raymond Sartler as Frank-n-Furter; Liz Wustrack as Magenta; Amber Waas as the usherette, who will sing the opening and closing solos; Cassandra Pawasarat as Janet; Joe Gallo as Brad; Paul Cunningham as the narrator; Nicholas Lamers as Riff Raff; Mackenzie Gens as Columbia; Cody Lindau as Rocky; Jeffrey Werdin as Eddie; and Kevin Plekan as Doctor Scott.

The chorus of “phantoms” includes Sheena Cleveland, Sarah Ely, Kimberly Fleming, Noah Goebel, Ashley Hernandez, Hannah Holzmann, Amy Hopp, Meadow Ray and Niah Schauer.

Crew and behind-the-scenes volunteers include stage manager Rhea Behlke, dance captain Kimberly Fleming, Vince Kuber, Claudia Winland, Christine Clementi, Mary Runde, Denise Snopek, Jason Fridley, Rhian Schears, Brittany Halle, Elizabeth Guell and Lindau.

The remainder of the 2019-20 season: “Mamma Mia!” April 23-26 at Goodrich Little Theatre; “Grease,” June 25-28 at Fond du Lac High School’s Performing Arts Center; and “Frozen Jr.” with a youth cast, July 23-26 at Goodrich Little Theatre.