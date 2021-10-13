MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Seven Ages Theatricals will present the “Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show” in three performances at Halloween time in the new Parkview Playhouse. Info: parkviewplayhouse.com.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Oct. 29-30 and midnight Oct. 31 in the small theater, 932 S. 12th St.

Directing a local cast is Tom Berger.

The setup for the “deliberately kitschy rock ‘n’ roll sci-fi gothic musical” is this: Girlfriend/boyfriend Janet and Brad have a flat tire near a castle on a stormy night. Asking to use a phone leads them into a party that includes Dr. Frank N Furter and his minions/lust interests. Dr. Frank N Furter is transsexual, bisexual and just plain sexual.

What creator Richard O’Brien has done is take the concept of Transylvania – that haunted/horror niche in the mind – and played with the “trans” part of the name. So the sci-fi/horror-flick characters not only are Goth, they have an added layer trans-porting them.

The house full of wild characters include a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.”

Expect sass from the audience, cascading toilet paper and an array of other audience participation props. Quote from my review of a previous production in the region:

“The low point of the show is the story, a nonsensical jumble – like coat hangers on which to hang oddities and oddballs. No matter. The point of ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ is its otherness, its just for the fun of it-ness.”