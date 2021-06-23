GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Play-by-Play Theatre professional regional company of Green Bay this weekend will present four “Theatre in the Park” performances of William Shakespeare’s classic romantic tragedy “Romeo and Juliet.” Info: playbyplaytheatre.org.

Performances are at 2 and 6:30 p.m. June 26 and 27 outdoors at 1417 Cedar St. between The Art Garage and Artisan and Business Center at NWTC. In case of inclement weather, the production will move inside The Art Garage.

Snapshot: Despite hostilities between their families, young Romeo and Juliet fall in love. When a killing occurs, an avalanche of dilemmas starts to tumble.

Direction is by Carolyn Silverberg, with artistic direction by Mary Ehlinger.

Portraying the Capulets: Juliet – Haley Ebinal; Nurse – Teresa Aportela Sergott; Tybalt – Collan Simmons; Lady Capulet – Hanna Jorgensen; Sampson – Joey Umentum and Gregory/Apothecary – Sanibel Harper.

The Montagues: Romeo – Bailee Harper; Benvolio – Grace Sergott; Lord Montague – Michael J, Laskowski; Balthasar – Emma Foley and Abraham – Andrew Derdena.

People of Verona: Mercutio – Emily Holland; Friar Lawrence – Rachel Ziolkowski; Prince Escalus – Lucas Brunette; Paris – Wil Mannion and Friar John/Servingman – Nick Krammer.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, groups will be placed together at a safe distance from other groups.

Bring a lawn chair or individual seating.

Seating placement is first-come, first-served by group.

Ticket check-in opens 45 minutes prior to showtime.