Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Schedule announced for 2020-2021 performances in Door County

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com.

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV)

Door Community Auditorium announced its 2020-21 mainstage season of 21 titles.

The lineup, with info at dcaauditorium.org:

+ July 13: Country music’s Tanya Tucker; Reverie Lane opens.

+ July 16: Steely Dan tribute band Steely Dane.

+ July 22: Jazz pianist Chick Corea with his Spanish Heart Band; Rubén Blades opens.

+ July 25: Straight No Chaser, an a cappella group.

+ July 29: Old Crow Medicine Show, an old-time string band; special guest Birds of Chicago.

+ Aug. 16: Keb’ Mo’, a blues singer’.

+ Sept. 4: The Four Tops, a pioneer Motown group.

+ Sept. 12: Traditional country music’s Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives.

+ Sept. 20: The Wailers, a reggae band.

+ Sept. 27: Delbert McClinton, a veteran Americana/blues rocker.

+ Oct. 3: Comedian Paula Poundstone.

+ Oct. 14: Latino dance troupe Ballet Hispanico.

+ Oct. 18: Comedian/commentator Charlie Berens of “Manitowoc Minute.”

+ Oct. 29: The Cactus Blossoms, a country-folk duo, and songwriter Eilen Jewell.

+ Nov. 7: Nobuntu, a vocal ensemble from Zimbabwe.

+ Nov. 28: Joanne Shenandoah, a Native American singer presenting “Giving Thanks to Mother Earth.

+ Dec. 11: Glenn Miller Orchestra playing big band music.

+ Dec. 27: Annual “Play it Forward for the Holidays” show.

+ Feb. 26: “Bessie, Billie, and Nina: Pioneering Women in Jazz” (Passport Program with educational elements for youth).

+ March 4: “Meeting Mozart” (Passport Program with educational elements for youth).

+ April 28: Black Violin, a genre-bending classical group (Passport Program with educational elements for youth).

Depending on the status of orders involving the coronavirus COVID-19, some performances will involve extra spacing for audience members.

Some acts original scheduled for August have been removed from the schedule, and one act listed in the brochure has been postponed to a later date this season.

Also, the Peninsula Music Festival that is presented in Door Community Auditorium announced Friday that it is canceling its nine-concert 2020 season. Link: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-coronavirus-classical-music-festival-wiped-out-for-2020-in-door-county/.

