GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Meyer Theatre has booked four shows for its “official” 2021 live, in-person season as a sign that the “beat goes on” at the downtown facility.

“Keeping everyone safe and healthy is our number one priority,” the theater says on its Facebook page. “We have the following plans in place to abide by mandates and still have a great experience at the Meyer Theatre.”

Other shows are booked, and Let Me Be Frank Productions has resumed performances, though the calendar remains flexible. Info: meyertheatre.org.

Here is a look at the season, with information from the theater’s website.

+ Firefall and Atlanta Rhythm Section: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22.

“Atlanta Rhythm Section carries the mantle of ‘Southern Rock,’ but by performing more musically diverse hits with softer, pop flavor, they have a sound all their own.” Hits include “So Into You” and “Imaginary Lover.”

“Firefall’s layered harmonies backed by driving rhythms transcends may genres from rock to country to AC and brought the band platinum and gold success.” Hits include “You Are the Women,” “Strange Way” and “Just Remember I Love You.”

+ Femmes of Rock: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26.

“Featuring the music of AC/DC, ELD, Queen, Led Zeppelin, The Eagles, Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Metallica, David Bowe, Pink Floyd and more, Femmes of Rock, led by violinist and arranger, Nina DiGregorio, has rocked audiences worldwide with their blistering solos, unique arrangements – not to mention their beauty and charm.”

+ “Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery: Two Lost Souls:” 7:30 p.m. March 18.

“Emmy-award winning actor Jane Lynch (‘Glee’) and Kate Flannery (‘The Office’) put their one-of-a-kind spin on songs from Broadway to The Barry Sisters to the Swingin’ Sixties. Like the Rat Pack with a couple of broads.”

+ The Oak Ridge Boys: 7:30 p.m. April 11.

“The Oak Ridge Boys have one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. Their four-part harmonies and upbeat songs have sold over 30 million records and spawned 25 Number One hits. They have logged Number One records across three fields of music – pop, country and gospel.”

COVID-19 message on the Meyer Theatre site

In order for you to feel safe while attending our venue, here are some things you need to know

The City of Green Bay’s new ordinance requires patrons to wear a face mask. Please be respectful to the ordinance and other patrons.

Although the Meyer Theatre and Backstage follows CDC guidelines for disinfection of its facility, they cannot guarantee you will not be exposed to COVID-19. By entering Meyer Theatre and Backstage premises, visitors accept all responsibility for medical risk associated with their presence in a public place for themselves and for those for whom they act as legal guardian. The Meyer Theatre is not liable for illness or injury beyond what may be prevented through reasonable accommodations. Please follow the city ordinance on masks, avoid touching surfaces, wash your hands or use hand sanitizers frequently, and please follow all signage posted to provide you with a safe experience.

– Staff will wear face masks.

– Brown County, Meyer and Backstage guidelines will be posted throughout the building.

– Social distance ticket office, restroom and concession lines will be in place.

– Hand sanitizers will be available throughout the building.

– Staff will sanitize the high traffic areas throughout the show.

– Doors for events will open an extra 30 minutes before regular door times.

– Meyer Theatre and Backstage will be sanitized after every event.

– Guests will be asked to leave the event from back to front.

– There will be no meet and greets with guests in the lobby or back of house.

– Merchandise will not be sold in the lobby. Online buying will be recommended.