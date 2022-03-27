GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We have some notable senior citizens in our region.

They are known for bringing us laughter and tears.

They have been doing it for many, many decades.

Nothing lasts forever, but some of our theater groups are doing a good job of sticking around.

One colorful story starts in the attic of a theater enthusiast.

The name Attic Theatre has stuck through thick and thin and continues today in Menasha.

The troupe says it is in its 72nd year, but my count says it’s 73 years.

Another colorful story starts with rehearsals beginning at the late hour of 11 p.m.

What became the dedicated Sheboygan Theatre Company started 88 years ago.

It was one of the rare groups to put on performances all the way through World War Two.

Green Bay Community Theater says it has put on 370 productions.

Think of all the hundreds of company members and thousands of people in audiences.

The troupe moved around in its early years, but for 46 of its 87 years, Green Bay Community Theater owned its own theater in a former church.

Rainbows of colorfulness surround Peninsula Players Theatre of Door County.

For 87 years, it has brought the luster of professional theater to the region.

It sets the standard of creative artistry in an alluring location.

At 91 years, The Masquers Inc. of Manitowoc is the most enduring of our theater groups.

A moment of tearful pride surprised the group’s president on stage at a recent performance and inspired this piece.

It was a reminder how much these enduring theaters mean to so many, and how much care goes into them.

***

This is my interpretation of what happened March 11 in Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc:

The Masquers president was welcoming the audience, a troupe tradition. She would just say a few words, and that would be it… except for an unintentional split second.

It was the second night of the comedy “Boeing, Boeing.”

The president knew the audience members were going to enjoy themselves because the performance had been a big success on opening night. (It would happen this night, too – how the audience response would fill the theater with comical atmosphere, a kind of joy unleashed).

She got to the moment to speak “91 years,” and a realization grabbed her. It was about how much effort goes into productions (as troupe president, she would know) and how much people in the troupe are committed and how much everybody went through with the COVID-19 creature – and tonight would be awash with FUN…

And the troupe has held meaning in the community for so many, many years and so many, many people and so many, many challenges and so many, many rewards.

In a flash, it hit.

One instant is all.