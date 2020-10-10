BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Door Shakespeare of Door County will present a reading of “Shakespeare’s Legacy” streamed live next week.

The comedic play by J.M. Barrie will be presented at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.

According to a newsletter, seating is limited. Info: doorshakespeare.com.

The company says the event is “the second only known reading in the United States of one of J. M. Barrie’s rarest of works.”

Barrie is best known for creating “Peter Pan.”

According to the newsletter:

The 26-page absurdist comedy follows a newly married man who finds out that his wife grew up in a house scattered with previously undiscovered manuscripts written by Shakespeare. In addition to revealing Shakespeare to be a Scot who definitely did not rely on Sir Francis Bacon as a coauthor, one of the lost works contained the cosmic secret to enduring physical beauty – virtue, charity and sacrifice. The husband is pleased his wife will remain angelic inside and out, until he realizes one of her acts of charity may have been giving up a handsomer suitor to “complete that perfect face.”

Directing is Michael Stebbins, producing director of the company.

In the cast are Amy Ensign as An English Queen, Rayne Kleinhofen as Mrs. Banfry, Isabelle Kralj as A Scottish Queen and Jarrod Langwinski as Mr. Banfry.

“Shakespeare’s Legacy” was first produced April 14, 2016, at Drury Lane Theatre in London at a matinee for the benefit of the Young Women’s Christian Association for funds to provide hostels, canteens and restrooms for the munition and other war workers. J.M. Barrie gave permission for 25 copies of the play to be printed by English journalist and editor Clement King Shorter for distribution to his friends.

Only three copies of “Shakespeare’s Legacy” are known to exist in the United States. The Folger Library in Washington, DC, is in possession of two copies, and The University of Chicago’s Special Collections Research Center has copy number seven, part of a trove of Barrie’s work donated by a retired Chicago accountant in 1969.

Ahead, also due to COVID-19 concerns, the company will stream Shakespeare’s “A Comedy of Errors” Oct. 27-Nov. 13.