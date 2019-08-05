NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Shawano Folk Music Festival set in Shawano’s Mielke Park

'Music Under the Trees'

The 41st annual Shawano Folk Music Festival will be held next weekend in picturesque Mielke Park, N5649 Airport Road.

Along with concerts on Friday and Saturday night, the event offers daytime workshops, children’s performances and crafts. Info: shawanoarts.com.

An overview:

Friday, Aug. 9

+ Master classes during the day; more at shawanoarts.com/schedule

+ Before the Concert Conversation, 6-6:45 p.m., food tent

   Evening’s artists share thoughts about folk music

+ Concert, 7 p.m., Mielke Arts Center

   Emcees: Pat Wiley and Tom Pease

      Artists:

      Matt Watroba

      Wade Fernandez

      Sweet Sheiks

      Claudia Schmidt & Sally Rogers

Saturday, Aug 10

+ Daytime programs, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on four outdoor stages; more at shawanoarts.com/schedule

+ Before the Concert Music, 6-6:45 p.m., Ridges Amphitheater

   Keith McGillivray flutes and drumming

+ Concert

   Emcee: Matt Watroba

      Artists:

      Pat Wiley with Frogwater

      Katie Dahl

      Escaping Pavement

      Joe Crookson

      Connla 

Sunday, Aug. 11

+ Daytime programs, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on four outdoor stages; more at shawanoarts.com/schedule

For folk music fans in Northeastern Wisconsin, this is the go-to event of the year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

