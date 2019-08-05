Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Shawano Folk Music Festival set in Shawano’s Mielke Park

'Music Under the Trees'

The 41st annual Shawano Folk Music Festival will be held next weekend in picturesque Mielke Park, N5649 Airport Road.

Along with concerts on Friday and Saturday night, the event offers daytime workshops, children’s performances and crafts. Info: shawanoarts.com.

An overview:

Friday, Aug. 9

+ Master classes during the day; more at shawanoarts.com/schedule

+ Before the Concert Conversation, 6-6:45 p.m., food tent

Evening’s artists share thoughts about folk music

+ Concert, 7 p.m., Mielke Arts Center

Emcees: Pat Wiley and Tom Pease

Artists:

Matt Watroba

Wade Fernandez

Sweet Sheiks

Claudia Schmidt & Sally Rogers

Saturday, Aug 10

+ Daytime programs, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on four outdoor stages; more at shawanoarts.com/schedule

+ Before the Concert Music, 6-6:45 p.m., Ridges Amphitheater

Keith McGillivray flutes and drumming

+ Concert

Emcee: Matt Watroba

Artists:

Pat Wiley with Frogwater

Katie Dahl

Escaping Pavement

Joe Crookson

Connla

Sunday, Aug. 11

+ Daytime programs, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on four outdoor stages; more at shawanoarts.com/schedule

For folk music fans in Northeastern Wisconsin, this is the go-to event of the year.