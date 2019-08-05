Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Shawano Folk Music Festival set in Shawano’s Mielke Park

The 41st annual Shawano Folk Music Festival will be held next weekend in picturesque Mielke Park, N5649 Airport Road.
Along with concerts on Friday and Saturday night, the event offers daytime workshops, children’s performances and crafts. Info: shawanoarts.com.
An overview:
Friday, Aug. 9
+ Master classes during the day; more at shawanoarts.com/schedule
+ Before the Concert Conversation, 6-6:45 p.m., food tent
Evening’s artists share thoughts about folk music
+ Concert, 7 p.m., Mielke Arts Center
Emcees: Pat Wiley and Tom Pease
Artists:
Matt Watroba
Wade Fernandez
Sweet Sheiks
Claudia Schmidt & Sally Rogers
Saturday, Aug 10
+ Daytime programs, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on four outdoor stages; more at shawanoarts.com/schedule
+ Before the Concert Music, 6-6:45 p.m., Ridges Amphitheater
Keith McGillivray flutes and drumming
+ Concert
Emcee: Matt Watroba
Artists:
Pat Wiley with Frogwater
Katie Dahl
Escaping Pavement
Joe Crookson
Connla
Sunday, Aug. 11
+ Daytime programs, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on four outdoor stages; more at shawanoarts.com/schedule
For folk music fans in Northeastern Wisconsin, this is the go-to event of the year.