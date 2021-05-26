LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Sheboygan arts center announces 2021-2022 season lineup

Weill Center for the Performing Arts

by: Warren Gerds

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Weill Center for the Performing Arts has mapped a 2021-2022 season for the 1,150-seat facility.

“This season, we are committed to expand and diversify our programming to attract a broader audience,” Katy Glodosky, executive director, says in a news release.

The schedule:

+ Sept. 1: Josh Turner

+ Sept. 10: “The Phantom of the Opera” (movie)

+ Sept. 16: “Deuces Wild! Dueling Pianos”

+ Sept. 18: Trapper Schoepp

+ Sept. 24: Dead Horses

+ Oct. 2: Them Coulee Boys

+ Oct. 22: Water Street Dance Milwaukee

+ Oct. 24: “Disney Pixar CoCo” (movie)

+ Oct. 29: “The Oak Ridge Boys Elvira 40 Tour”

+ Nov. 18: The Honeygoats

+ Nov. 20: Boy Band Review

+ Nov. 27: “White Christmas” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (movies)

+ Nov. 28: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (movie)

+ Jan. 21-22: “Spamilton: An American Parody”

+ Feb. 5: The Drifters, The Platters and Cornell Gunter’s Coasters

+ Feb. 28: “An Officer and a Gentleman”

+ March 4: Postmodern Jukebox

+ March 13: “B – The Underwater Bubble Show”

+ April 8: Red Hot Chilli Pipers

+ April 23: “New World Record: The Electric Light Orchestra’s Greatest Hits”

Information is at weillcenter.com.

Tickets are on sale to members. Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon May 27.

The center says additional performances will be announced throughout the season, including holiday shows and a family series.

The theater is marking the 20th anniversary of its restoration and reopening.

It has been more than a year since the last full-capacity production in the Weill Center due to the COVIV-19 pandemic.

