SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Theatre Company will present four productions for its 88th season starting in October. Info: stcshows.org.

The schedule:

+ “Songs for a New World,” Oct. 1-9. Socially distanced live tickets; online streaming available.

The musical by Jason Robert Brown will be directed by Marcus S. Daniel of Los Angeles and New York.

+ “Elf,” Dec. 3-11. Socially distanced live tickets; online streaming available.

The musical of holiday cheer based on the movie will be directed by Victoria Rae Sook of New York.

+ “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” Feb. 18-26. Live tickets to be determined; online streaming available.

The Tony Award-winning comedy/drama by Christopher Durang will be directed by Natalie Novacek of Minnesota.

+ “Seussical,” May 13-21. Live tickets to be determined; online streaming not available.

The musical will be directed by Anthony Bruno of New York. Bruno previously directed the company’s production of “The Addams Family.”

Performances are in Leslie W. Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School.

A message to patrons containing more information is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6qyilqVY6o.

Online and in the video, COVID-19 protocols are spelled out.

Here are highlights spelled out by Genessee Spridco, executive director:

– The normal capacity of the theater, 870, will be limited to 200, with spaced seating in pods of 1 to 5 seats.

– Audience and cast members will wear masks.

– No season passes will be issued this season.

– Changes due to COVID-19 protocols likely will affect the theater’s arrangements; flexibility is a byword.

– For the second week of productions, the Wednesday performance will be dropped, and runs will end with an additional Saturday matinee.