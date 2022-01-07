SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Theatre Company will present two mainstage productions and a Studio Players play as the company continues its 88th season, which includes changes. Info: stcshows.org.

For the mainstage, Leslie W. Johnson Theatre in Horace Mann Middle School:

+ “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18-19; 2 p.m. Feb. 20; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-25; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26.

The Tony Award-winning comedy/drama by Christopher Durang.

The story revolves around the relationships of three middle-aged single siblings, two of home live together in their deceased parents’ home. The third, Masha, is a star who supports them. Masha arrives with her boy toy, Spike. The siblings discuss their lives and loves and argue. Masha threatens to sell the house. Beneath all this is tucked the meaning of the play.

Directing is Dan Burkey, replacing a previously announced director.

Burkey is founder of Mad Yarn Theatre Company, which has presented the annual MadCap 24-hour Play Festival and full-length productions since 2014. Among his credits, he has directed for Studio Players. He teaches drama in the Etude Group schools in Sheboygan.

+ “Seussical: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m.May 13-14; 2 p.m. May 15; 7:30 p.m. May 19-20; 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 21.

In the show by from Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and other popular Dr. Seuss characters help tell a fantastical tale from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus. The Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Directing will be Anthony Bruno of New York. Bruno previously directed the company’s production of “The Addams Family.”

Music director is Sandy Kasten, who has been involved in past productions.

COVID-19 protocols are in place for the theater. Here are highlights:

– The normal capacity of the theater, 870, will be limited to approximately 300, with spaced seating in pods of 1 to 5 seats.

– Audience and cast members will wear masks.

– No season passes are issued this season.

– Changes due to COVID-19 protocols likely will affect the theater’s arrangements; flexibility is a byword.

– For the second week of productions, the Wednesday performance will be dropped, and runs will end with an additional Saturday matinee.

In addition, the company has announced plans for a Studio Players production, “She Kills Monsters,” being considered for spring.

Studio Players is an alternative theater entity from the company’s mainstage productions.

Written by Qui Nguyen, “She Kills Monsters” is a dramatic comedy about the world of fantasy role-playing games. Involved is the story of Agnes Evans as she comes to terms with the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When she finds Tilly’s “Dungeons & Dragons notebook,” she embarks on an adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge.

The play switches between the real world and fantasy of “Dungeons & Dragons” imaginings.