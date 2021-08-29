“Romance in D” scene showing audience spacing and open sides of theater for COVID-19 considerations of Peninsula Players Theatre of Door County. (Len Villano)

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeastern Wisconsin’s most-famous theater company is ending its shortened season in a sweet way.

Love conquers all for Peninsula Players Theatre.

It’s love AND music in “Romance in D” which is closing the Door County troupe’s 86th season.

Capacity is limited because of COVID-19 concerns, but audiences are coming out loving the show.

The piece by James Sherman is well-written and keenly presented by professional actors and all their skilled creative colleagues.

The story is built around music – classical and big band swing.

Two love stories swing to and fro.

A musicologist who is snug as a bug in a rug as a recluse accidentally saves the life of a neighbor with her marriage on the rocks.

The widowed parents of the two keep showing up and discover that – what the hey – lighting can strike twice.

I really like Neil Brookshire for his buoyant way with clever byplay.

In “Romance in D,” he performs opposite his accomplished life partner, Cassandra Bissell.

One of the sweetest moments is a dance by the parents, portrayed warmly by Judy Blue and Greg Vinkler.

A rarity surfaces in this production when Greg Vinkler’s character says he performed on Broadway in the famous “West Side Story.”

That is something the esteemed Greg Vinkler really did.

Performances of “Romance in D” (my review) continue to Sept. 19.

Of note, Greg Vinkler is closing his 33-year career as artistic director of the beloved company. Tens of thousands of people have seen his quality work, whether in choosing warm, funny and thoughtful plays or directing productions or, as now, portraying a caring and loving person.