Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Shrek The Musical’ set for two-weekend run in Menasha

Veteran actor Lorenz “Larry” Marcus is thinking about his title role in “Shrek The Musical” presented by University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Theatre. (Company photo)

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV)

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus Theatre will present seven performances of “Shrek The Musical” starting Thursday, Feb. 20, in James W. Perry Theater on campus.

Performances start at 7 p.m. Feb. 20-21; 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 22; and 7 p.m. Feb. 27-29. Info: uwfoxtheatre.com.

“Shrek The Musical” is the story of a green ogre who embarks on a life-changing journey and discovers his place in the world along the way.

Snapshot: A mean lord has kicked the fairytale creatures out of his castle and sent them to the swamp of the ogre Shrek, who doesn’t want them around. With a donkey as a sidekick, Shrek treks to heroism and unlikely love (he thinks) from a princess who’s been stuffed away in a castle tower since she was 7 years old – the same age Shrek was banished to the swamp by his parents. Messages abound – don’t judge a book by its cover being a main one – and so do jokes, kidding and kiddie (and adult) ha-has about belching and passing gas.

The show is based on the Dreamworks animated motion picture and book by William Steig, with book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori.

The campus-community production is produced by Susan Rabideau of the faculty.

Featured as Shrek is Lorenz “Larry” Marcus, Chelsey Burke as Fiona, Ericka Wade as Donkey, Kevin Plekan as Farquaad, Amanda Petersen as Dragon and Autumn Christensen as Sugar Plum Fairy.