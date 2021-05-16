GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s finally a bit of a pulse for live, in-person performances in Northeastern Wisconsin after months of COVID-19.

Here is a look at some of the productions that are in the works.

Everything can change on a dime as we well know, but the situation is better than last year at this time.

+ The Green Bay Botanical Garden will host outdoor concerts.

Included is the Weidner Philharmonic in a tongue-in-cheek program May 23.

+ Northern Sky Theater of Door County will offer shows at its outdoor and indoor theaters.

In-person action starts with Katie Dahl’s “The Fisherman’s Daughter” starting June 14.

+ St. Norbert College in De Pere will present two musicals this summer.

They are “The Curtain Rises Again” in July and “SpongeBob Squarepants” in August.

+ Birch Creek Music Performance Center has switched to outdoor concerts this summer.

The four series – 28 concerts – start in June at the Dutton Concert Barn.

+ Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay is continuing its live, in-person shows.

The next one is “Bays of Our Lives” starting June 11 at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay.

+ Daddy D Productions of Green Bay is finishing its run of “Lost in the ’50s” May 20 at the Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay.

+ Door Shakespeare will have a one-man “Hamlet” starting June 30 at its outdoor theater near Baileys Harbor.

+ Also performing for reduced audiences are The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills, Birder Players in De Pere and Wolf River Theatrical Troupe in New London.

All sorts of rules are in effect for everybody.

Watch my columns for what is and isn’t happening.