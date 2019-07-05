Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ opens next week in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV)

St. Norbert College Music Theatre will present a Summer Stage production of “Singin’ in the Rain” July 11-21 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. July 11-12 and 17-19; 6:30 p.m. July 14 and 20; and 1 p.m. July 14 and 20-21. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

According to a press release: Inspired by the popular movie, the theatrical was adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green, with songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed.

The story has the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline – the starlet, the leading man and a love affair that could change lives and make or break careers. In silent movies, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item but, behind the scenes, things aren’t always as they appear on the big screen. Meanwhile, Lina’s squeaky voice might be the end of her career in “talking pictures” without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her.

The title number is complete with an onstage rainstorm.

Directed by Stephen Rupsch, the cast features talent from throughout Wisconsin, including Denmark, De Pere, Green Bay, Menomonee Falls, Oneida, Oshkosh and Pulaski, and Lake Villa, Ill., and Norway, Mich.

Cast and ensemble members are as follows:

Michael Ajango, De Pere, will play R.F. Simpson.

Katelyn Badeau, De Pere, will be in the ensemble.

Devon Breecher, De Pere, will play bouncer and workman.

Braden Cooper, Oshkosh, will play third assistant director.

John Dicks, Lake Villa, IL, will play production singer.

Margi Diny, Green Bay, will play Dora Bailey and wardrobe mistress.

Haley Eastman, Green Bay, will be in the ensemble.

Sara Eastman, Green Bay, will be in the ensemble.

Erin Hunsader, Green Bay, will play Miss Dinsmore.

Erin Janssen, Green Bay, will be in the ensemble .

Brittney Koerner, Green Bay, will be in the ensemble.

Joseph Kolze, Green Bay, will play Young Don.

Molly Lucareli, Green Bay, will play Kathy Selden.

Benjamin Paplham, De Pere, will play photographer and sound engineer.

Bob Pekol, Green Bay, will play Cosmo Brown.

Preston Pelegrin, Green Bay, will play workman and first assistant director.

Jarrod Pfarr, Green Bay, will play Don Lockwood.

Diana Pokotylo, Green Bay, will play in the ensemble.

Annicka Rabida, Oneida, will play lady-in-waiting and butler.

Joy Rockstroh, Green Bay, will be in the ensemble.

Jordan Schuman, Menomonee Falls, will play second assistant director.

Allison Sheski, Norway, Mich. will be in the ensemble.

Alicia Skrivanie, Green Bay, will play Roscoe Dexter.

Georgia Steenbock, Green Bay, will play Young Cosmo.

Emily Tomcek, Denmark, will play Lina Lamont. Hannah Vanden Heuvel, Green Bay, will be in the ensemble.

Jeffrey Vanderlin, De Pere, will play Sid Phillips and villain.

Hunter Vannieuwenhoven, Pulaski, will play policeman.

Mary Waterhouse, Green Bay, will play Zelda Zanders.

Aaron Weber, Green Bay, will play Rod and male diction teacher.

Lorelei Zimmerman, Green Bay, will play hair dresser and be in the ensemble.

Rachel Ziolkowski, Green Bay, will be in the ensemble.

July 12 will feature a party following the 7:30 p.m. performance. The party will be held in the Michels Commons ballroom on the St. Norbert campus beginning at 10 p.m. Guests are invited to meet and greet the cast, crew, musicians and directors. Food, desserts and a cash bar will be available. Tickets for the party are $12 and may be purchased at http://www.snc.edu/summerstage/afterparty.html.