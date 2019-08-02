Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Sister Act’ musical scheduled at Oconto Falls PAC

Performing in “Sister Act” by Phoenix Players are, from left, Maribeth Weidner, Staci Carper, Amanda Hein, Tara Huber, Lilly Wisnefske and Ashley Borman. (Phoenix Players)

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV)

Phoenix Players, Inc. will present six performances of the musical “Sister Act” in Falls Area Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Aug. 9-10, 1 p.m. Aug. 11, 7 p.m. Aug. 16-17 and 1 p.m. Aug. 18. Info: phoenixplayerswi.com.

Snapshot: Disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder and is put into protective custody in a convent.

Deloris finds herself at odds with both the rigid life style and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Dolores breathes new life into the church and community but in doing so blows her cover. Soon, a gang is giving chase, only to find itself up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

The musical is based on the 1992 hit movie. Music is by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Sheri Steinkeller, with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

Directing is Brandon Byng.

Tara Huber will play Deloris Van Cartier, later in disguise as Sister Mary Clarence.

Brandon Byng will play the role of the Mother Superior.

Singing and dancing nuns will be portrayed by Lilly Wisnefske (Sister Mary Robert), Maribeth Weidner (Sister Mary Patrick), Amanda Hein (Sister Mary Lazarus), Ashley Borman (Sister Mary Martin-of-Tours), Staci Hess Carper (Sister Mary Theresa) and Nicole Kischner (Nun).

Playing Deloris’ mobster boyfriend, Curtis, is Isley Welch.

Curtis’ band of lackies will be portrayed by Zeke Fietsch (TJ), Magnum Michonski (Joey) and Samuel Arneson (Pablo).

Police officer Eddie Souther will be played by Ben Huber.

Thayer Fietsch will play several ensemble roles.