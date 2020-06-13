Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Six concerts set for season in Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Concert Association is looking to the future with a six-concert 2020-2021 season.

The association, which has been in existence since 1927, presents its series in 1,025-seat Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center in Fond du Lac High School. It is a membership organization, meaning admission to concerts is by the series sales before being opened to the general public. The association says it has sold out for 19 consecutive years since moving to the center. Information is at http://www.concertassociation.net/fonddulacwi/concerts2021.cfm.

This is the plan:

+ Sept. 15, The Lettermen, a hit-maker romantic ballad trio with keyboard and drums.

+ Sept. 24, Will Martin, a vocalist and pianist from New Zealand who blends pops and classical programming.

+ Nov. 17, Janoska, a classical/jazz quartet from Vienna of two violins, bass and piano.

+ March 2, 2021, Duo Baldo, a comedic presentation of classical music by an Italian pianist and an American violinist.

+ March 19, 2021, Remember When Rock Was Young, an Elton John tribute complete with flashy outfits, with a quartet led by Craig A. Meyer.

+ May 9, 2021, Veritas, a male vocal quintet with piano that mixes opera, Broadway, pops and classical programming.

All the concerts start at 7:30 p.m.

As all concert entities, the association and its booker, Allied Concert Services, Inc., of Minnesota, were affected by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Its April 28 concert featuring Beginnings was canceled.

“Live performing arts will eventually return to form the backbone of our community cultural life,” association president Melanie Fox says on the group’s website.

The association presents five or six concerts each season. Programming has included symphony orchestras, classical, jazz, big bands, pop, folk, dance, vocal and instrumental soloists and groups, chorale, ballets, popular musicals, show bands, ethnic and cultural ensembles of national and international performers.