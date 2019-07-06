Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Six productions set for 2019-2020 season in Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV)

Theatre on the Bay and Children’s Theatre announced their 2019-2020 season.

Performances take place in Herbert L. Williams Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette campus.

According to a news release, an overview:

+ “Mamma Mia!” – July 19-21, 26-28: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets for reserved seats: tinyurl.com/mammamiatob.

The show is based on the songs of ABBA. Music and lyrics are by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, with some songs with Stig Anderson. The books is by Catherine Johnson, originally conceived by Judy Craymer.

Sophie Sheridan is getting married, but who will walk her down the aisle? Sophie has no idea who her real father is, and her mother is no help. According to Donna Sheridan’s diary, three different men could be Sophie’s dad. Sophie secretly invites all three to the wedding, hoping to answer her question by bringing them all together at her home on a sunny Greek island.

+ “Frozen Jr.” – Oct. 11-13, 18-20: Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. (sing-a-long) and 7 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with book by Jennifer Lee.

Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, “Frozen Jr.” brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to Marinette. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, “Frozen Jr.” expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. Details will be announced for new sing-a-long Saturday matinees.

+ “Reckless” – Nov. 15-17, 22-24: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Written by Craig Lucas.

When Rachel’s husband puts a hit out on her on Christmas eve, she finds herself running for her life. Taken in by kind-hearted Lloyd and his paraplegic wife, Pooty, Rachel becomes an honorary member of a new family. But she soon discovers that her new friends and new life are not what they seem. Theatre on the Bay takes audience members on a wild comedic ride with this Christmas-themed story of what happens when you lose – and find – yourself.

+ “Christmas by the Bay,” partnering with the First Street Academy of Dance – Dec. 13-15: Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

This third annual holiday concert displays the talent of area musicians and singers along with dancers from First Street Academy of Dance.

+ “Anne of Green Gables” – Feb. 7-9, 14-16: Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Adapted by R.N. Sandberg from the novel by L.M. Montgomery.

This is a new dramatization of the enduring story about an orphan girl, Anne Shirley, from her first encounter with her austere guardian to her thrilling graduation from Queen’s Academy. All the tragedies and triumphs that mark Anne’s growth from adolescence to early adulthood are here: Her friendship with Diana, her feuds with Gilbert, her adoration of Matthew, the mistaken wine bottle, the cake disaster, the broken leg, the scholastic achievements and the saving of Green Gables.

+ “The Importance of Being Earnest” – April 17-19, 24-26: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

By Oscar Wilde.

Hijinks ensue as two British bachelors attempt to navigate the rocky road to marital bliss in this classic romantic comedy. When Algernon and Jack meet Cecily and Gwendolyn, sparks fly. But what will Gwendolyn’s meddling mother Lady Bracknell say when she learns her daughter’s paramour is a lowly-born orphan? Will Algernon’s deceptions finally catch up to him? Will Cecily and Gwendolyn ever make peace with one another? And who is Ernest?