DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will present six theater sketches virtually as part of “COVID Night Live” starting Friday, Nov. 6.

Performances start at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6, 7, 13 and 14. Viewing is free, with donations accepted. Info: snc.edu/tickets/.

The sketches are “The Case of the Careless Client” by Agatha Christie, “Game Theory” by Peter Sagal, “Hey Stranger” by Steph Del Rosso, “Rules of Comedy” by Patricia Cotter, “So Tell Me About This Guy” by Dolores Whiskeyman and “Sure Thing” by David Ives.

“These short plays are mostly duets, with a couple of exceptions,” says Stephen Rupsch, divisional dean for Visual & Performing Arts and associate professor of Theatre Studies.

How does one direct such performances?

Rupsch says, “In a mask, of course! Seriously, this has been an experiment in how we could create something with our students that was fun and as communal as possible. The six plays are directed by myself and four students. We all had to develop our own way of rehearsing either in person or on Zoom. Each play has their own mini production team.

“All the pieces have been recorded on video or Zoom depending on the play and format. Mostly, the actors will be wearing masks, but when we were able to record on Zoom in separate locations, the actors could take them off.

“In addition to the short plays, Erin Hunsader (visiting assistant professor) led our students in writing our own commercials to broadcast between the plays. Our designer and director of Theatre Studies, April Beiswenger, came up with the format inspired by ‘Saturday Night Live.’

“The show will be broadcast four times, and tickets are free but you must go through our box office (snc.edu/tickets/) for the passcode and link. This has truly been a project centered around flexibility and fun.”