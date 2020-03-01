Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Some play theaters are entertaining just in themselves

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV)

A big reason people go to plays is to be entertained.

Sometimes a theater itself can be entertaining.

One such place of fascination is in Sheboygan.

Just walking to Leslie W. Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School is interesting.

Large metallic versions of the famous theatrical masks – comedy and tragedy – are on display in the bright light of day…

And they are illuminated dramatically by night.

Theater masks outside Leslie W. Johnson Theatre in Sheboygan. (Warren Gerds)

The building is home to Sheboygan Theatre Company, which has a special performance space.

It is essentially three types of theater in one – a proscenium stage at the rear, a thrust stage in front of that and a hydraulic lift stage as part of the thrust.

Seating is in an amphitheater.

Every play is a new challenge for the creators and designers – and sometimes is a source of wonder for audiences.

Scene from Sheboygan Theatre Company production of “The Addams Family.” (Company photo)

A display case in the lobby tells of the company’s colorful origins. The first rehearsal in January 1935 started at 11 p.m. after a movie showing in Van der Vaart Theatre. The rehearsal may have run to 4 a.m.

This really dedicated cast was preparing for “The Devil in the Cheese.” The story has an amphora of magical cheese dug up after centuries… and a devil.

Why the choice of that play? It may be because “The Devil in the Cheese” starred Fredric March on Broadway in 1926-27 and he now was very familiar – and from Wisconsin!

Fredric March was born in Racine. That play was his first starring role on Broadway. By 1935, he had won an Oscar for “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” starred in an array of popular movies and was established as a versatile leading man.

The display also reveals that Sheboygan Theatre Company was a rarity because it kept running during the chaos of World War II.

Of note, a 1942 production was Lillian Hellman’s “Watch on the Rhine,” which was a “peculiar combination” of drawing-room comedy in a genteel Southern home with sinister corruption of the Nazi regime in Europe.

Most recently, Sheboygan Theatre Company spiced up the main lobby to add to its production of the comedy “The Nerd,” which takes place in 1981.

Lobby display for “The Nerd.” (Warren Gerds)

The display included such movie DVDs as “Star Wars,” “Back to the Future” and “Ferris Buehler’s Day Off,” vinyl albums, Smurfs, a copy of Stephen King’s novel “The Shining” and other stuff of the 1980s.

The performance of the way-out “The Nerd” was just part of the fun of going to the theater.

Sometimes, all you have to do is look around a bit to heighten your theatergoing experience.