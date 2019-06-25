Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Sounds of the Season: Songs of the Silver Screen’ ready in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV)

Sheboygan Theatre Company will present “Sounds of the Season: Songs of the Silver Screen” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, in Leslie W. Johnson Theatre, located on the Horace Mann Middle School campus in Sheboygan.

According to a press release: The showcase will feature cinematic selections of musicals from the past and the present and includes a diverse cast of all ages, from company alums to newcomers alike.

Following the reveal of next season’s productions, director Duncan Doherty based this year’s theme on the fact that three of the shows have been given the Hollywood treatment in one fashion or another. He used this inspiration to incorporate a modest selection of songs into this year’s showcase.

The numbers were chosen from shows that started on the big screen, including stage plays and musicals that made the leap to film, or films that were already musicals to begin with.

“Musicals have been a part of my life since a very young age, when my favorite film was “Annie,” so this is a theme that really resonates with me, and, I believe, with others as well,” Doherty said.

Admission is by donation.