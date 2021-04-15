DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College plans to offer summer musicals this year.

According to a message to patrons, two projects are in the works.

Music Theatre: Summer Stage will present “The Curtain Rises Again – A Musical Revue,” with material to be determined. To request info: musictheatre@snc.edu.

Music Theatre: Next Stage, with a youth cast, will present “The SpongeBob Musical.” Info: https://www.snc.edu/nextstage/.

Sought for “The Curtain Rises Again – A Musical Revue” is a cast of 9 to 13 performers. The show will be a collaborative revue put together with input and dialogue from the performers and directors.

The website asks: Think about these questions: What music sustained you throughout the pandemic? What themes do you think are important to share with the community right now? What are some of the experiences that surprised you about yourself or others? How are you changed or different now? How do you persevere through difficult times personally and in community? What songs speak of resiliency and care for others? Think of those songs as inspiration for what Broadway-style song(s) you choose for your audition.

Audition will be by video(s) through Google Drive, YouTube (private link) or email at musictheatre@snc.edu. The deadline is May 14.

Rehearsals will be held July 11-15 and 18-21 with performances July 22-25.

Music Theatre: Next Stage will present “The SpongeBob Musical” Aug. 12-15. Details for participation are at snc.edu/nextstage/.

The show is an adaptation of Nickelodeon’s long-running animated children’s sitcom of the same name.

Snapshot: “The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world.”