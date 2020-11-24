DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College Knights on Broadway show troupe will present its annual Christmas show in seven performances in December.

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas” will be streamed at 7 p.m. Dec. 11-17. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

Typically, performances have sold out for the in-person shows that have been performed in Dudley Birder Hall on campus.

Of this year’s show, says director Kent Paulsen, in an email to patrons, “It’s all the excitement and wonder of a normal Knights on Broadway Christmas show, it’s just that you’ll be at home! So this year, you can watch the show in your pajamas, have a beverage or two, and even sing along – we won’t notice or complain!”

In the same message is a virtual presentation of a song from last school year’s lineup of the troupe.

Paulsen notes, “‘Being Alive’ from the musical ‘Company’ has long been one of our favorites and, if we were able to perform in person last spring, would have been our closing number. So this summer and early fall, the 12 students from the Knights on Broadway 2020 group, including our recently graduated seniors, recorded their parts separately. Through this virtual video, they are brought together one last time.”

The link to the pay-to-view show is here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Xmv9IZyiCJNKtGgQPDpnELlpSrSB0NcE/view?usp=sharing.

The video was recorded in 14 locations, mostly homes, and edited as one by Josh Fields, assistant to Kent Paulsen.

Knights on Broadway in “Being Alive” video. (Screenshot)

With Kent Paulsen playing piano and setting the foundation, the singers are artfully woven into the number. The words and music by Stephen Sondheim are especially expressive as they tell of the human need for companionship.

Solo voices sing individual lines and then, eventually, the entire group of 12 is heard. The song and video then progress as would a weaving.