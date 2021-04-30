DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Knights on Broadway show troupe of St. Norbert College will present its annual spring showcase for a limited in-person audience as well as via livestream.

According to a press release: Livestream performances will be available at 7 p.m. May 13 and 20 and 8 p.m. May 14 and May 21. In-person performances, for a limited audience, will take place at 7 p.m. May 20 and 8 p.m. and May 21.

Those attending in person will need to observe proper masking and social distancing in accordance with the college’s COVID-19 protocols.

Tickets for both livestream and in-person performances are on sale and may be purchased at snc.edu/knightsonbroadway or by calling the St. Norbert box office, (920) 403-3950 Monday through Friday between noon and 4 p.m.

Titled “Living in Tune Together,” the showcase features a mix of Broadway hits and new arrangements that contain themes of harmony and healing.

The performances also will act as a farewell to two of the group’s graduating seniors: Maverick Berner (Greendale) and Emily Tomcek (De Pere).

Knights on Broadway’s sell-out performances are known for upbeat and energetic performances by St. Norbert students from a variety of disciplines.

In addition to Berner and Tomcek, this year’s troupe includes Garret Fritz (Roselle, Ill.), Sarah Gregory (Green Bay), Marki Hietpas (Combined Locks), Emma Hutter (Fond du Lac), Megan Jasen (West Bend), Trent Larson (Greenville), Briah Larson (Green Bay), Anton Maslowski (Madison), Daniel Scaife (Madison), Sam Skiff (Fond du Lac) and Annie Yamamoto (Hoffman Estates, Ill.).

Instructions for accessing the livestream performance will be sent in a confirmation email from the box office after tickets have been purchased. For questions regarding logging in, email tickets@snc.edu.

Knights on Broadway is directed by Kent Paulsen, who also is the artistic director of the Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College and music director for St. Norbert College Music Theatre – Summer Stage.

For more information about Knights on Broadway, visit www.snc.edu/knightsonbroadway or email Josh Fields, assistant for Knights on Broadway, at josh.fields@snc.edu.