GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Stage scene reaches a milestone

Critic At Large

100 weeks of COVID-19

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions every Sunday during the 5:30-7 a.m. broadcast on WFRV-TV, Channel 5.

Posted: / Updated:

Recent area productions that adapted due to COVID-19 conditions. (Warren Gerds configuration)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We are at a milestone.

It is 100 weeks since COVID-19 clamped down on much in our lives.

Here is how some of our enjoyment still is affected:

Going out to shows – some of our fun stuff – has taken on altered meanings.

More and more events are planned, but they sometimes are postponed or canceled at the last moment.

A big case last month was the shutdown of the big touring musical “Mean Girls” a Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton. The show was postponed to October at the center, but, still, thousands of ticketholders’ lives were disrupted.

The current Door County Reads Festival that was to be in-person performances at four theaters suddenly shifted to virtual programming – though that expanded horizons by way of Internet access.

Rogue Theater community theater in Sturgeon Bay is doing its first-ever livestream performance Feb. 11.

After a play reading via Zoom last week by Door Shakespeare, professional actors revealed during a chat how their work is evaporating – put on hold due to late postponements or cancellations.

Many venues continue to require audience masking, or even proof of vaccination.

Socially distance spacing of audience members still is common.

Performers have been masked on such campuses as Lawrence University in Appleton and St. Norbert College in De Pere.

Young actors are learning to project more through masks, though the audience has to imagine facial expressions.

The Lakeshore Wind Ensemble and Lakeshore Big Band in Manitowoc still had fun even though the musicians played while wearing masks.

Saturday, Feb. 5, the Civic Symphony of Green Bay provided the option of in-person or livestreamed attendance in its first performance at Walter Theatre of St. Norbert College.

One hundred weeks ago, we wondered about the future of live performances. We now know. It goes on – differently.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

5th-ranked UW-Oshkosh handles Stout at home

Green Bay women smother Robert Morris for fifth straight win

St. Mary's Springs wins Badgerland title over NHM

St. Norbert earns Saturday sweep in hoops, hockey

HS Sports Xtra: Springs, NHM advance to Badgerland title game; Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra: Appleton North knocks off another ranked foe; FVA, FRCC highlights