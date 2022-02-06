GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We are at a milestone.

It is 100 weeks since COVID-19 clamped down on much in our lives.

Here is how some of our enjoyment still is affected:

Going out to shows – some of our fun stuff – has taken on altered meanings.

More and more events are planned, but they sometimes are postponed or canceled at the last moment.

A big case last month was the shutdown of the big touring musical “Mean Girls” a Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton. The show was postponed to October at the center, but, still, thousands of ticketholders’ lives were disrupted.

The current Door County Reads Festival that was to be in-person performances at four theaters suddenly shifted to virtual programming – though that expanded horizons by way of Internet access.

Rogue Theater community theater in Sturgeon Bay is doing its first-ever livestream performance Feb. 11.

After a play reading via Zoom last week by Door Shakespeare, professional actors revealed during a chat how their work is evaporating – put on hold due to late postponements or cancellations.

Many venues continue to require audience masking, or even proof of vaccination.

Socially distance spacing of audience members still is common.

Performers have been masked on such campuses as Lawrence University in Appleton and St. Norbert College in De Pere.

Young actors are learning to project more through masks, though the audience has to imagine facial expressions.

The Lakeshore Wind Ensemble and Lakeshore Big Band in Manitowoc still had fun even though the musicians played while wearing masks.

Saturday, Feb. 5, the Civic Symphony of Green Bay provided the option of in-person or livestreamed attendance in its first performance at Walter Theatre of St. Norbert College.

One hundred weeks ago, we wondered about the future of live performances. We now know. It goes on – differently.