Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Steven Dietz play ‘This Random World’ opening in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre will present seven performances of “This Random World” by Steven Dietz starting this week in Jean Weidner Theatre of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29 and March 4-7. Info: weidnercenter.com.

Directing is John Mariano of the theater faculty. Performing are UWGB students.

According to a press release: The play is recommended for ages 12 and older.

In a world that seems to be filled with chaos, Steven Dietz asks the audience to question the chaos and randomness of our lives and how they intersect with some people while missing connections with others.

Dietz looks at the lives of his characters and asks, “How much is chance and how much is choice?” We’ve all had the “what ifs” in our lives: What if I had left the house five minutes earlier, would I have been in that accident? What if I had asked her to marry me? What if I had gotten that job that I thought I wanted? Dietz looks at some of the “what ifs” in life and lets the audience see the lives of his characters from an almost omniscient perspective.

John Mariano describes the play as, “a wistful comedy about missed opportunities and connections. A group of interconnected characters move through a series of scenes unaware of the lives that are happening just outside of their perception.”

“This Random World” follows a mother determined to maintain her independence, two sisters seeking common ground, a daughter longing for adventure and a son falling prey to an internet prank gone awry. Dietz’s characters demonstrate what it is to love, to lose and to be touched by the serendipity of life.