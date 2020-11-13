STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The coronavirus COVID-19 impact has spread to museum going.

The Miller Art Museum in downtown Sturgeon Bay announced it has transitioned transitioned operations to an appointment-only model. The changed went into effect Thursday, Nov. 12.

According to a press release the change is “in an effort to mitigate the spread of the surging coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Door County.”

The announcement is in keeping with an executive order by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and a Nov. 10 decision by the Door County Board of Supervisors to restrict access to county buildings and facilities. The restrictions will be in place through the New Year or Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.

“With the spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks across the state and in our community here in Door County, these new restrictions put in place by the county are precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our community and to help mitigate the virus’ spread,” museum executive director Elizabeth Meissner-Gigstead says in the news release. “The cultural sector has been greatly affected by the onset and changing circumstances of COVID-19, and we will continue to work to the best of our ability to ensure access to the museum despite the restrictions.”

Visitors are encouraged to call the museum office at (920) 746-0707 to schedule an appointment for their visit.

On view through Dec. 26 is “Winter’s Spring: An Ältere Garten by Leslie Iwai,” which features nearly 30 works by Wisconsin installation artist Leslie Iwai “and explores the connection between elders and youth with vibrant colors and sculptural creations, which unfold a joyful, metaphoric garden. To coincide with ‘Winter’s Spring,’ the second floor Ruth Morton Mezzanine features botanical and aviary drawings and paintings from the permanent collection as an extension of Iwai’s garden.

The museum will continue to provide programming virtually.

New information and updates, when available, will be posted to millerartmuseum.org and the museum’s social media channels: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The museum is a year-round center for exhibition, education and creative enrichment in the visual arts. It is the Door peninsula’s only fine art museum, housing a permanent collection of 20th century Wisconsin art.

The museum’s main gallery features regularly changing exhibitions, embracing a wide range of subjects and media, historic and contemporary; the second floor Gerhard CF Miller wing surveys the extraordinary life and work of celebrated dean of Door County artists Gerhard CF Miller, the museum’s namesake, along with a rotating selection of works from the permanent collection.