Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Sturgeon Bay theatrical house plans $3.5 million upgrade

Third Avenue Playhouse marque during run of the play “Every Brilliant Thing.” Capital campaign logos inserted. (Warren Gerds)

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Third Avenue Playhouse professional theater this week will launch a $3.5 million capital campaign to renovate the theater create an endowment fund for the organization.

According to a news release, a press conference will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, under the marque of the theater, 239 N. 3rd Ave.

Parking is available on the street or in the parking garage located on 1st Avenue between Kentucky and Louisiana streets. Rain location is SWY, 231 N. 3rd Ave.

The theater is currently not presenting productions due to the coronavirus COVID-19.

Titled “Reimagine TAP,” the project is “a bold effort to unleash the hidden potential of what a theatrical experience at TAP could be with a major investment of the theater itself,” the news release says.

“The press conference will give an overview of the renovation project, announce key contributions and outline opportunities for the community to get involved with the campaign.”

Speaking will be Robert Boles, co-artistic director, Third Avenue Playhouse (TAP); James Valcq, co-artistic director, TAP; Alan Kopischke, board president, TAP; and Pam Seiler, executive director, Destination Sturgeon Bay.

Robert Boles and James Valcq lead the theater along with Amy Frank, managing director. Boles has acted across the country and on Broadway and started the theater major program at the University of New Haven. Valcq is a musician-actor who has composed for Third Avenue Playhouse and Northern Sky Theater and notably co-created the musical “The Spitfire Grill” that ran in New York City has had more than 450 productions, including in translations.

The “Reimagine TAP” campaign leadership team consists of Natalie Gorchynsky, Gwenn Graboyes, Joe Graboyes, John Hauser, Steve Kane, Alan Kopischke, Tony Licata, Doug Mancheski, melaniejane, Jeremy Popelka, Grace Rossman, Bill Welter, Pam Welter, Karl Wise and Shirley Weese Young.

History snapshot from website:

In the late 1990s, a group of actors and artists from Door County’s performing arts venues joined with local business leaders and imagined a new theater for Door County. In 2001, the group was gifted the shuttered Donna movie theater and re-opened the building as Third Avenue Playhouse.

In 2012, TAP converted a storage room into an additional performing space – the Studio Theatre. In this “black box” theater, TAP offers thought-provoking plays, musicals, dramatic operas, children’s productions and special events.

According to the website:

“Yet the incredible performances on stage distract attention from a grim reality: as a theater and a public facility, TAP is woefully lacking.

“The experience for an audience member is less than desirable: the seating creaks and is uncomfortable; the bathrooms are undersized and not easily accessible; the lobby and concession spaces are small and cramped; and many areas have inadequate heating and cooling. For the professionals who work in the space, the conditions are dire as well: the stage lacks wing space and crossover areas; the dressing room is little more than a landing at the top of the stairs; and there is no dedicated scene shop, costume shop, or even basic office space.

“Yet despite the substandard facility, the dedication and commitment of the professional staff and volunteer leaders have made TAP the focal point of Sturgeon Bay’s arts scene.”