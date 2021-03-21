New access examples, clockwise from upper left, Third Avenue Playhouse annual meeting, actors and director in talkback following play “Sunset Baby,” members of The Griffon share personal moments, Sheboygan Symphony performs a live concert, Northern Sky Theater members share thoughts and a photo of the late Neen Rock, a crucial member of Northern Sky Theater. (Warren Gerds image)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The arts in Northeastern Wisconsin are filled with personalities.

All you have to do is look at some of the online sites of performers.

COVID-19 has especially sparked access to their imaginations.

New this past year, events that once were tucked away can be seen anywhere online.

Third Avenue Playhouse of Sturgeon Bay publicly offered its annual report in an hour and 22 minutes of highs and lows – and sometimes tears.

That professional troupe also gave access top a Milwaukee-based group to unleash a dynamite play, “Sunset Baby,” that normally wouldn’t scorch Door County.

The performance was part of Third Avenue Playhouse’s often-searching winter play reading series, which was expanded and searched farther this year.

The Civic Symphony of Green Bay is featuring four of its musicians who happen to be health care providers. Other occupations of the orchestra’s players in the series, and this one took viewers behind the scenes for moments of doctoring and nursing.

Door County’s professional Northern Sky Theater is presenting a heart-filled memorial tribute to its longtime production stage manager. Golden memories are heightened by inspirational words from the recorded voice of the late, great Neen Rock. She died suddenly of cerebral aneurysm Jan. 3 at age 59.

The professional Griffon String Quartet of Door County and Green Bay caps virtual concerts with insider question sessions among the musicians. The group is a rarity for Northeastern Wisconsin – and now personable from these chats.

Green Bay Community Theater offered new access to an old production – “With This Ring” – and then invited the players to tell the rest of their stories from that show.

Amon the area orchestras, the Sheboygan Symphony noticeably employs the Internet to give access to live performance opportunities for its musicians.

Northern Sky Theater in a follow-up to one of its shows opened a large window on its creative folks. They revealed how the past year affected their work. When they noted they were flung into learning technologies, their tales were shared with an audience anywhere by using access in a new way.

The accessibility is another bonus of the pandemic, though it may be for a brief period.